The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 12:06

Fans of musclebound mayhem rejoice, because it sounds as though Dwayne Johnson is cooking up a spinoff for his Fast & Furious character, Hobbs. And better still, it promises to be based around another face-off with Jason Statham’s character, Shaw.

“I ever give you a toothbrush for a gift, you'll know what's coming next,” tweeted the star. “Cookin' up some cool/fun stuff for Hobbs & Shaw. Stay tuned.” Which sounds like it’s happening to us!

The toothbrush reference is a call-back to a conversation Johnson had with Statham a few months ago, when the idea of a spin-off was first mooted. “One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight,” said Johnson. “And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies."

“We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you're gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush 'em.” That’s a friend talking, right there.

Fingers crossed this one actually pans out, because a Rock vs Statham action-fest is very much up our street. Make it happen, Hollywood…

- By George Wales @georgewales85

