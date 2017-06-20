Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged

Britt Robertson was no doubt left a little confused recently, when she was flooded with messages of congratulations on her engagement to Dylan O’Brien.

Because the thing is, the dreamy couple aren’t actually getting married. Sob.

Nope, instead it was all down to a certain hacker taking to Britt’s page to post a snap of Dylan along with the caption: “Yes, we are officially engaged. #brylan is real confirmed by chikri.”

Britt's Instagram unfortunately has been hacked. This post is fake. pic.twitter.com/u4ws89W2pr — Dylan O'Brien News (@daildylanobrien) June 18, 2017

But as many were quick to notice, the message didn’t exactly fall in line with something the actress would normally say. Especially the part that mentions this mysterious Chikri person.

Thankfully for our obsessive little hearts the post was quickly removed from her page, with things now back to usual programming.

Not that this doesn’t mean we’re still not trying to get rid of that feeling of pure joy when we thought it was real, you know, which we obvs only had for like five seconds.