Dylan O'Brien Reveals He Struggled With Panic Attacks After Maze Runner Set Injury

Credits girlfriend Britt Robertson with helping his recovery.

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 15:42

Dylan O'Brien has opened up about the long road to recovery he went through after being injured on the set of the Maze Runner sequel and has credited girlfriend Britt Robertson with helping him through the darkest times.

The 26-year-old has explained that the incident - in which a stunt went wrong on set and left him with a concussion and a facial fracture - had both emotional and physical consequences. 

"My parents and my girlfriend were by my side the whole way," he told People in a recent interview. "My girlfriend was with me every step of the way, even in my hospital bed, she’s a saint.

"She also got up to Canada so quickly, I didn’t know that was possible and was there one of the first times I opened my eyes."

Dylan also opened up to Vulture about how the incident affected his mental health: "Sometimes I’d literally show up at the gym having a panic attack, and my trainer would be like, ‘All right, let’s just go get breakfast,’” O'Brien said.

“I can’t give enough credit to him … he was really there for me, and not just like a trainer where it’s like, ‘Well, come on, man, I gotta pump you up.’ He cared more about my mind and the state that I was in.”

We're glad to hear Dylan was surrounded by a group of people with his best interests at heart, and wish him all the love in the world on his continued road to recovery. 

 

