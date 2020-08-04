Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have launched their own quarantine Instagram series and the first episode is already online.

The couple joined forces in the creation of a show called Breaking Ground, which documents what they’ve been getting up to amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first episode is titled ‘The Escape’ and shows their trip to a lake in an unidentified location.

During the episode, Dylan and Barbara mull over the idea of buying land away from Los Angeles. Barbara agrees: “We’ll buy the land, and we’re gonna spend the least amount of money possible on the land and have the most beautiful cabin ever.”

Referring to Barbara’s Hungarian heritage, Dylan speculated about their future together: “Hungarian law dictates that you have to marry earlier, right, and have kids?” he asked, as Barbara replied: “You’re thinking too far ahead.”

Getty

Fans loved the insight into their relationship, with one person writing: “Awww my heart melts when I see my favorite couple in a movie together ❤️” as someone else added: “y'all are calling me single in so many languages I can't even think of 🤷.”

A third fan questioned when the next episode of the series would drop: “I’m excited for more episodes... not gonna lie.”

Instagram

Back in March, Dylan opened up about their isolation routine in New York. At the time, he told Cosmopolitan they were playing “a lot” of Animal Crossing: “Barbara and I are spending so much time together, which is actually, despite the circumstances, really nice.”

Are you looking forward to more episodes?