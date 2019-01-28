Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship

This is getting serious

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 09:50

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have proved that they’re living the dream rn after moving into a truly breathtaking apartment overlooking the New York City skyline. 

The couple have been dating on the DL for months now and have clearly decided that it’s the right time to take their relationship to the next level.

Both shared identical pictures of their new place on Instagram and we’re honestly still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Instagram/DylanSprouse

“Two worms officially in the big apple🍎🐛," the model captioned the shot, while Dylan hinted that the moving in process didn’t exactly run smoothly: "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"

Instagram/BarbaraPalvin

For anyone who needs a refresher on their romance, the pair were first rumoured to be dating back in the Summer when they began leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. 

In recent months, Dylan was spotted hanging out backstage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and even hand-delivered a bag of Shake Shake food to his girlfriend during one of her breaks.

Getty

During an interview with Vogue Australia, the 25-year-old admitted: "It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle." 

Let this be a lesson that nobody should ever accept less than they deserve. So, we’re currently waiting for a NYC apartment, a perfect boyfriend, and a modelling career to land in our laps.

 

Latest News

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like

More From Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Barbara Palvin Just Said The Cutest Thing About Her Relationship With Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at the VIctoria&#039;s Secret Fashion show.
Dylan Sprouse Brought Barbara Palvin Burgers To The VS Fashion Show After Party
Dylan Sprouse Roasted KJ Apa Over His Teeth And This Is What Happened Next
Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse kissing
Camila Cabello Makes Out With Dylan Sprouse In Her Consequences Video
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
10 Iconic Times Cole And Dylan Sprouse Roasted TF Out Of Each Other
Marnie Simpson
Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes | MTV Celeb
Dylan Sprouse Reveals How Many Eps Of Riverdale He’s Watched: “Don’t Tell My Brother”
Dylan Sprouse Wore Crocs And A Diaper To The Airport Because Comfort Is Key
Celebrity
Dylan Sprouse Has Responded To Claims Suggesting That He Cheated On Girlfriend Dayna Frazer
Dylan Sprouse’s Girlfriend Dayna Frazer Just Told Fans He Cheated On Her

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship