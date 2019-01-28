Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have proved that they’re living the dream rn after moving into a truly breathtaking apartment overlooking the New York City skyline.

The couple have been dating on the DL for months now and have clearly decided that it’s the right time to take their relationship to the next level.

Both shared identical pictures of their new place on Instagram and we’re honestly still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor.

Instagram/DylanSprouse

“Two worms officially in the big apple🍎🐛," the model captioned the shot, while Dylan hinted that the moving in process didn’t exactly run smoothly: "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"

Instagram/BarbaraPalvin

For anyone who needs a refresher on their romance, the pair were first rumoured to be dating back in the Summer when they began leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

In recent months, Dylan was spotted hanging out backstage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and even hand-delivered a bag of Shake Shake food to his girlfriend during one of her breaks.

Getty

During an interview with Vogue Australia, the 25-year-old admitted: "It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle."

Let this be a lesson that nobody should ever accept less than they deserve. So, we’re currently waiting for a NYC apartment, a perfect boyfriend, and a modelling career to land in our laps.