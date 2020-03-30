Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin

Monday, March 30, 2020 - 09:40

Dylan Sprouse has opened up about how he and Barbara Palvin are spending their days during quarantine.

The couple are based in New York City, where residents have been urged to stay inside as much as possible to help minimise the spread of coronavirus. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Dylan revealed the inside scoop on their self-isolation routine.

When asked how they’re holding up, he replied: “Hanging in there, yeah. Trying to stay inside as much as possible. I made a big supermarket trip before the lockdown happened in New York.

“Barbara and I are spending so much time together, which is actually, despite the circumstances, it’s really nice.”

As for his top tips on staying distracted throughout the day, Dylan pointed out that keeping busy is the best way to make the days go faster. 

“Well, the new Animal Crossing came out, so we’re playing a lot of Crossing and catching up on all the shows we missed this year. We’re also playing games, just talking, trying to get organized, all the things we didn’t really have time for.

“We started this new anime that we really like called Haikyu!!, which is a funny volleyball anime, funny enough. Besides that, it’s been a lot more video game playing than watching stuff. I know it’s sacrilegious to say it but both of us have not seen Parasite yet.”

Many people are turning to streaming services to keep them entertained during this period, with a feature called Netflix Party allowing users to watch content in sync with loved ones.

