Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Reveals How Many Eps Of Riverdale He’s Watched: “Don’t Tell My Brother”

The actor couldn’t be more proud of his Suite Life co-star, oh and sibling.

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:17

Dylan Sprouse has admitted that while he’s of course of proud of his brother Cole Sprouse for his work on Riverdale, he’s not exactly counting down the days until the next ep airs.

Chatting to IndieWire recently, the longer haired Sprouse admitted that he’s only actually seen one episode of the hit show. Um literally how is that possible?!

Watch! Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

"Don't tell my brother," Dylan joked, as he want on to explain in the interview that while he’s "not a big TV guy," he's still of course happy for Cole.

"I'm just immensely proud of my brother for tackling both the big job of doing Riverdale, which is a lot of hours and has had, like, a lot of success, and also, at the same time, not losing sight of his passions, like photography, which he's very good at," Dylan said. 

Dylan isn't exactly Riverdale's biggest fan.

"I hear very good things [about Riverdale] and I hear my brother is quite good, so I'm proud of him nonetheless."

Aww! There’s honestly nothing cuter than siblings complimenting each other.  Meanwhile Dylan is busy starring in new movie Dismissed, in which he plays a teen psychopath who essentially tortures his teacher.

So glad they've both taken on such cheery projects.

More From Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Reveals How Many Eps Of Riverdale He’s Watched: “Don’t Tell My Brother”
Dylan Sprouse Wore Crocs And A Diaper To The Airport Because Comfort Is Key
Celebrity
Dylan Sprouse Has Responded To Claims Suggesting That He Cheated On Girlfriend Dayna Frazer
Dylan Sprouse’s Girlfriend Dayna Frazer Just Told Fans He Cheated On Her
TV Shows
Riverdale Fans Are Calling For Dylan Sprouse To Play Jughead’s Evil Twin
Movies
Dylan Sprouse Has Finally Made A Triumphant Return To Acting

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion