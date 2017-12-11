Dylan Sprouse Reveals How Many Eps Of Riverdale He’s Watched: “Don’t Tell My Brother”

Dylan Sprouse has admitted that while he’s of course of proud of his brother Cole Sprouse for his work on Riverdale, he’s not exactly counting down the days until the next ep airs.

Chatting to IndieWire recently, the longer haired Sprouse admitted that he’s only actually seen one episode of the hit show. Um literally how is that possible?!

"Don't tell my brother," Dylan joked, as he want on to explain in the interview that while he’s "not a big TV guy," he's still of course happy for Cole.

"I'm just immensely proud of my brother for tackling both the big job of doing Riverdale, which is a lot of hours and has had, like, a lot of success, and also, at the same time, not losing sight of his passions, like photography, which he's very good at," Dylan said.

Dylan isn't exactly Riverdale's biggest fan.

"I hear very good things [about Riverdale] and I hear my brother is quite good, so I'm proud of him nonetheless."

Aww! There’s honestly nothing cuter than siblings complimenting each other. Meanwhile Dylan is busy starring in new movie Dismissed, in which he plays a teen psychopath who essentially tortures his teacher.

So glad they've both taken on such cheery projects.