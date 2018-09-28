Dylan Sprouse

Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss

‘Sh-sh-show me how you make a first impression.’

Jordan Platt
Friday, September 28, 2018

Nostalgia always gets us right in the feels and this time is no different, as Dylan Sprouse has let us all in on who his first kiss was and it’s none other than fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez.

Young Hollywood had The Suite Life Of Zach And Cody star (again, nostalgia, cry cry) play a game in which he revealed his firsts, including his first job outside of showbiz, which happened to be in a comic book store.

Getty

But the first we’re all the most interested in is the one that involves Selena.

If you were a Disney fanatic when you were younger, just like the rest of us, then you may remember Selena has a cameo in The Suite Life Of Zach And Cody ep in which they re-enacted A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

And during the ep Dylan had to slap a kiss on Selena, which turns out to of have been both of their firsts. Can we just. 

"There's a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories," Dylan told Young Hollywood. "I was a chubby lad and I wasn't very successful with women for a long time, but I think my first kiss was on a set and I think it might have been with Selena Gomez."

Dylan Sprouse Reveals His First Kiss With Selena Gomez In The Game of Firsts!

Think?! You can’t forget a kiss with Selena, who also spoke about the smooch in a previous interview, saying: "I love Cole and Dylan."

"Actually, I've known them since I was about 12-years-old and I gave my first kiss to Dylan Sprouse actually when I guest starred on their show, so I've had a really special bond with the boys." Too cute.

Now we have to go watch reruns of the Disney classic. 

Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
