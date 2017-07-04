E3

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Here's how to rock her signature move.

Rebecca May
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 18:23

Wanna move like Bebe Rexha? Then you’re in luck!

Bebe Rexha’s new track 'The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)’ is featured on the upcoming instalment of dancing megahit game series, Just Dance 2018.

So to celebrate, she reveals her insider tips on recreating her signature move… You’ll be booty shaking like Bebe in no time. 

HIT PLAY TO SEE BEBE REXHA REVEAL HER DANCE TIPS!

 - 'Just Dance 2018' is out for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Wii on October 24 2017.

Best New Video Games 2017

  • Effing Awesome Trailer: The Evil Within 2 - It's like Westworld meets Death Stranding meets the Evil Within! The trailer for Bethesda’s survival horror sequel debuted at E3 2017 and it's stunning.
    Bethesda
    1 of 17
  • Best crossover: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Mario + Rabbids is the combo we never knew we needed but now can't live without. LOLsy, fun, brilliantly weird and satisfyingly strategic, this is a unique turn based strategy as we've never seen before.
    Ubisoft
    2 of 17
  • Best Sequel: Life Is Strange 2 - The teen drama is back with a prequel: you'll discover how the badass blue haired Chloe came to be. Gone are the first games time rewind features, remaining are the story choices you'll have to make that change everything.
    Square Enix
    3 of 17
  • Best Bandages: Strange Brigade - A unique new adventure, this title sees you in 1930s Africa fighting off hordes of undead mummies, with a tongue in cheek old-timey narrator shrieking 'good golly!' as your team blasts the undead in their crumbly skulls.
    Rebellion
    4 of 17
  • Best Mobile: South Park: Phone Destroyer - Cartman calling you on FaceTime? He'll be blowing up your phone when the hilarious-looking 'cowboys v wizards v pigeons' game comes out this year.
    Ubisoft
    5 of 17
  • Game changer: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch - The Switch gets more exciting by the day as new loads of new games were revealed for it at its first E3. The remake we can't wait for? Skyrim given the Switch treatment. You'll never put it down.
    Bethesda
    6 of 17
  • Hottest character: Far Cry 5 - Taking the bad boy thing to a ridiculous level, Joseph Seed, the Eden’s Gate preacher and doomsday cult leader from Far Cry 5 is dangerous but we cant help it: he’s got that hot hipster thing DOWN.
    Ubisoft
    7 of 17
  • Best accessory: Cappy, Super Mario Odyssey- In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario can fling his adorable cap at pretty much anything and possess it. Kind of horrifying? Sure. But when you see him control a T. Rex, you'll realise you never needed anything more.
    Nintendo
    8 of 17
  • Good Boy: Boomer, Far Cry 5 - Far Cry 5 introduces the 'Guns For Hire' feature, where a character will help you on your mission. One of which is Boomer - a dog who will not only attack enemies but is also up for petting whenever you need some doggo love.
    Ubisoft
    9 of 17
  • Hottest Wheels: Forza Motorsport 7 – This looks as high quality as ever. When it was revealed for the first time at E3, the game made history by being the first time a new IRL Porsche was revealed in person *and* in game. A car nerd's dream.
    Microsoft
    10 of 17
  • Fan favourite: Beyond Good And Evil 2 - The biggest surprise of E3 2017, space adventure Beyond Good And Evil 2, a sequel to the beloved 2003 game, was revealed by Ubisoft - and fans could. not. Cope. Watch the CG trailer and feel the hype for yourself.
    Ubisoft
    11 of 17
  • Most Hype: Pokémon RPG - Nintendo just dropped the news that they are working on an epic, proper RPG adventure in the Pokémon franchise for the Nintendo Switch like it's NBD. When actually, whenever this eventually lands, it will be LIFE-CHANGING.
    The Pokemon Company
    12 of 17
  • Best Franchise: Assassin’s Creed Origins - Going back to Ancient Egypt, play through pyramids, mummies and Nile- dwelling crocodiles with new protagonist Bayek, and new 'gladiator mode' to test your battle skills, the adventure is getting sandy and sweaty
    Ubisoft
    13 of 17
  • Best Console: Xbox One X - Aside from a ton of new game announcements, E3 2017 treated us to a WHOLE NEW XBOX too. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever, and will make your games look even more gorge in true 4K.
    Microsoft
    14 of 17
  • Best Pirates: Skull & Bones - There's stiff competition in this category from the LOLsy Sea of Thieves, but this from the team who made Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has us SO HYPED to form a pirate crew with our mates in 5 v 5 nautical, canon-y combat.
    Ubisoft
    15 of 17
  • Best VR: Transference - The super creepy, trippy AF new brain-splanting VR puzzle game was unveiled for the first time at E3. It’s made with Elijah Wood's production company, and he will freak you the f*ck out.
    Ubisoft
    16 of 17
  • Game Of E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey - Mario lands in a city and dayum is it great! With new techniques, old-school platform deliciousness and Mario now able to take control of a mother flippin T-Rex, if that ain't entertainment I don't know what is.
    Nintendo
    17 of 17

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Bebe Rexha

Let's Go Speed Dating With Bebe Rexha!

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Goes Speed Dating!

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Doom

Doom In VR Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Ever Oasis

This New Nintendo Game Is Basically A Cross Between The Sims And Animal Crossing

Skyrim
E3

Skyrim VR (2017) OFFICIAL Trailer

Steep: Road To The Olympics
E3

Steep: Road To The Olympics (2017) OFFICIAL trailer

Doom
E3

Doom VR (2017) OFFICIAL Trailer

Super Mario Odyssey

Best New Video Games 2017

Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey: The Mario IRL Game!

Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

