Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Wanna move like Bebe Rexha? Then you’re in luck!

Bebe Rexha’s new track 'The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)’ is featured on the upcoming instalment of dancing megahit game series, Just Dance 2018.

So to celebrate, she reveals her insider tips on recreating her signature move… You’ll be booty shaking like Bebe in no time.

HIT PLAY TO SEE BEBE REXHA REVEAL HER DANCE TIPS!

- 'Just Dance 2018' is out for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Wii on October 24 2017.