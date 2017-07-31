E3

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All That Swearing In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

Beyond Good And Evil 2 director Michel Ancel sits down with MTV to reveal his insider secrets on the hotly anticipated sequel.

Rebecca May
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 13:19

It's arguably the most talked-about video game reveal of 2017. Now, get all the insider info on the upcoming Beyond Good And Evil 2 with an exclusive behind0-the-scenes commentary on the epic new cinematic trailer.

The sequel to 2003's Beyond Good And Evil was announced to allllll of the hype at E3 2017 - a whole 14(!) years since fans got hooked on the first action-adventure game.

Ubisoft

We sat down with the game's iconic director Michel Ancel (who also created the Rayman series - NBD) to give us all the insider secrets to the hotly received new trailer.

He reveals more details on the characters in the spectacular cinematic reveal trailer, their backgrounds, how they will interact with each other and how the sequel trailer relates to the original Beyond Good And Evil game before it in the exclusive commentary below.

HIT PLAY to watch the exclusive trailer commentary now and get ready to board the hype train... 

Best New Video Games 2017

  • Effing Awesome Trailer: The Evil Within 2 - It's like Westworld meets Death Stranding meets the Evil Within! The trailer for Bethesda’s survival horror sequel debuted at E3 2017 and it's stunning.
    Bethesda
    1 of 17
  • Best crossover: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Mario + Rabbids is the combo we never knew we needed but now can't live without. LOLsy, fun, brilliantly weird and satisfyingly strategic, this is a unique turn based strategy as we've never seen before.
    Ubisoft
    2 of 17
  • Best Sequel: Life Is Strange 2 - The teen drama is back with a prequel: you'll discover how the badass blue haired Chloe came to be. Gone are the first games time rewind features, remaining are the story choices you'll have to make that change everything.
    Square Enix
    3 of 17
  • Best Bandages: Strange Brigade - A unique new adventure, this title sees you in 1930s Africa fighting off hordes of undead mummies, with a tongue in cheek old-timey narrator shrieking 'good golly!' as your team blasts the undead in their crumbly skulls.
    Rebellion
    4 of 17
  • Best Mobile: South Park: Phone Destroyer - Cartman calling you on FaceTime? He'll be blowing up your phone when the hilarious-looking 'cowboys v wizards v pigeons' game comes out this year.
    Ubisoft
    5 of 17
  • Game changer: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch - The Switch gets more exciting by the day as new loads of new games were revealed for it at its first E3. The remake we can't wait for? Skyrim given the Switch treatment. You'll never put it down.
    Bethesda
    6 of 17
  • Hottest character: Far Cry 5 - Taking the bad boy thing to a ridiculous level, Joseph Seed, the Eden’s Gate preacher and doomsday cult leader from Far Cry 5 is dangerous but we cant help it: he’s got that hot hipster thing DOWN.
    Ubisoft
    7 of 17
  • Best accessory: Cappy, Super Mario Odyssey- In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario can fling his adorable cap at pretty much anything and possess it. Kind of horrifying? Sure. But when you see him control a T. Rex, you'll realise you never needed anything more.
    Nintendo
    8 of 17
  • Good Boy: Boomer, Far Cry 5 - Far Cry 5 introduces the 'Guns For Hire' feature, where a character will help you on your mission. One of which is Boomer - a dog who will not only attack enemies but is also up for petting whenever you need some doggo love.
    Ubisoft
    9 of 17
  • Hottest Wheels: Forza Motorsport 7 – This looks as high quality as ever. When it was revealed for the first time at E3, the game made history by being the first time a new IRL Porsche was revealed in person *and* in game. A car nerd's dream.
    Microsoft
    10 of 17
  • Fan favourite: Beyond Good And Evil 2 - The biggest surprise of E3 2017, space adventure Beyond Good And Evil 2, a sequel to the beloved 2003 game, was revealed by Ubisoft - and fans could. not. Cope. Watch the CG trailer and feel the hype for yourself.
    Ubisoft
    11 of 17
  • Most Hype: Pokémon RPG - Nintendo just dropped the news that they are working on an epic, proper RPG adventure in the Pokémon franchise for the Nintendo Switch like it's NBD. When actually, whenever this eventually lands, it will be LIFE-CHANGING.
    The Pokemon Company
    12 of 17
  • Best Franchise: Assassin’s Creed Origins - Going back to Ancient Egypt, play through pyramids, mummies and Nile- dwelling crocodiles with new protagonist Bayek, and new 'gladiator mode' to test your battle skills, the adventure is getting sandy and sweaty
    Ubisoft
    13 of 17
  • Best Console: Xbox One X - Aside from a ton of new game announcements, E3 2017 treated us to a WHOLE NEW XBOX too. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever, and will make your games look even more gorge in true 4K.
    Microsoft
    14 of 17
  • Best Pirates: Skull & Bones - There's stiff competition in this category from the LOLsy Sea of Thieves, but this from the team who made Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has us SO HYPED to form a pirate crew with our mates in 5 v 5 nautical, canon-y combat.
    Ubisoft
    15 of 17
  • Best VR: Transference - The super creepy, trippy AF new brain-splanting VR puzzle game was unveiled for the first time at E3. It’s made with Elijah Wood's production company, and he will freak you the f*ck out.
    Ubisoft
    16 of 17
  • Game Of E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey - Mario lands in a city and dayum is it great! With new techniques, old-school platform deliciousness and Mario now able to take control of a mother flippin T-Rex, if that ain't entertainment I don't know what is.
    Nintendo
    17 of 17

 

Latest News

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

From Dogs to Driving, George Ezra Gives Us the Inside Scoop of His 'Don't Matter Now' Music Video

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All That Swearing In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

You'll Probably Never Sleep Again After Watching The New American Horror Story: Cult Teaser Trailer

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

PS4 Pro White

This Simple Hack Lets You Avoid The Playstation Plus Price Increase

Major Lazer's New Video Features Brazillian Star Anitta and Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims

Is Stormzy About To Collaborate With Love Island Winner Kem?

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

National Orgasm Day gifs

6 Things You Didn't Know About Orgasms

Jade Thirlwall Posts Photos with Wig That Little Mix Fan Threw On Stage

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Millie Mackintosh Has Confirmed Her Engagement To Hugo Taylor

Image of tampons

Tesco Are Now Paying Tampon Tax So You Don't Have To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Addresses Rumours Suggesting That He’s Already Married To Cheryl

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones S7 E3 Recap: 10 Things That Blew Our Minds In 'The Queens Justice'

More From E3

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All That Swearing In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

Xbox One S

You Won't Believe The New Feature FINALLY Coming To Xbox One

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Need For Speed Payback

Here's How Need For Speed Payback Is Like A Full-Blown Action Movie

Super Mario Odyssey

Best New Games Coming In 2017 - E3 2017

Spider-Man PS4

This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming

Spider-Man PS4
E3

Spider-Man PS4 (2018) 8 Mins Of New Gameplay!

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Bebe Rexha

Let's Go Speed Dating With Bebe Rexha!

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Goes Speed Dating!

Bebe Rexha
E3

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Doom

Doom In VR Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?

Celebrity

Love Island’s Alex Beattie Responds To Reports He And Montana Brown Have Split

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Movies

The Actor Playing Pennywise The Clown In The It Remake Is Actually Really Hot IRL

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Hints She’ll Have Sex With Men And Women On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Love Island’s Kem And Amber Just Landed Their First Ever Joint Presenting Role

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals How She’s Changed Since Her Geordie Shore Days

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman breaks down over arguing with Manley Geddes
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Breaks Down After Endless Arguments With Boyfriend Manley Geddes

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On The Struggles Of A Long Distance Relationship With Joel Corry