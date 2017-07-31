Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All That Swearing In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

It's arguably the most talked-about video game reveal of 2017. Now, get all the insider info on the upcoming Beyond Good And Evil 2 with an exclusive behind0-the-scenes commentary on the epic new cinematic trailer.

The sequel to 2003's Beyond Good And Evil was announced to allllll of the hype at E3 2017 - a whole 14(!) years since fans got hooked on the first action-adventure game.

We sat down with the game's iconic director Michel Ancel (who also created the Rayman series - NBD) to give us all the insider secrets to the hotly received new trailer.

He reveals more details on the characters in the spectacular cinematic reveal trailer, their backgrounds, how they will interact with each other and how the sequel trailer relates to the original Beyond Good And Evil game before it in the exclusive commentary below.

