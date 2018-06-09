EA Just Stealth-Released Unravel Two and We're Already In Love

At today's EA Play conference - the first show of this year's E3 2018 - Electronic Arts just stealth released a sequel to the super cute platform game, Unravel. Unsurprisingly, it's called Unravel Two.

Unravel Two is out now

Why Two and not 2? Well, that's because unlike its predecessor, Unravel Two features a second cute Yarny character which means yes, you'll be able to play this with your bestie. Or - if your BFF is AWOL - you can play BOTH characters yourself!

"Players can customize their own Yarnys by helping others in Unravel Two, as they jump, slide, swing and run along their adventure with two Yarnys side-by-side or joined together, always," explains the PS Blog. "The engaging and lighthearted story of Unravel Two demonstrates the power of positivity in the face of uncertainty."

"Unravel Two is about the new bonds that form when we cut ties to the past,” said Martin Sahlin, creative director of Unravel. “Like Unravel, it is a deeply personal game for the studio and our passion and life experiences are intertwined in the fabric of the journey players and their Yarnys will embark on. Unravel Two is about the unbreakable bond between friends and how hope and love can make the world around us a better place.”

Best of all, we don't have to wait to lay our hands on it - Unravel Two is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For all the latest and greatest E3 news, stay with MTV - we've got you covered!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx