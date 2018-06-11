Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action

Our friends at Crystal Dynamics have shared an all new Shadow of the Tomb Raider teaser trailer.

It's been some time since we've spent quality time hanging out with Lara Croft, and it seems little has changed since the last Lara adventure, Rise of the Tomb Raider; the video's stuffed with the usual stunning locations, tense action... and Lara's gorgeous hair, of course.

Seriously, what conditioner does this girl use?

Opening today's Square Enix E3 presentation, the new video "showcases the high-octane action, conflict, and challenges that will lead to Lara Croft’s defining moment".

"In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour," Square Enix states. "As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be."

Tomb Raider is out on September 14, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx