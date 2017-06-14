E3

Huge New Game 'Anthem' Is What You Get If All Your Fave Sci-fi Shooters Had A Love Child

Bioware's just-unveiled game is basically a sci-fi shooter orgy and we're here for it.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 03:46

What do you get if you stick Destiny, Mass Effect, Titanfall and a splash of Horizon Hero Dawn into a blender? BioWare’s new game Anthem, apparently.

EA
The all-new open-world action RPG shooter from Mass Effect developer BioWare was premiered during the weekend’s E3 festivities. The teaser we saw gave us a glimpse of life behind - and beyond - The Wall, a barricade constructed to keep the inhabitants safe from what lies beyond, and the publisher EA thinks the lush, “savage” environments, enemies and gunplay will keep us playing with our friends for “years to come”.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG GAME OUT THIS MONTH... 

We were introduced us to Freelancers, the people who leave the safety of the wall, and their kickass exosuits, called Javelins. From what we saw, the suits permit you to fly, run, and dive beneath water, with each other apparently offering “devastating combat” and an “unique play style”.

Enhanced for the new Xbox One X and available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR, the third-person shooter is set to release sometimes in 2018, complete with up to four-person co-op. It looks very much like Mass Effect and Destiny had the perfect baby, to be quite honest.

EA
EA’s Patrick Söderlund described it as "truly special".

Stay with us for the very latest E3 news. And if you haven’t checked it out yet, here’s the latest greatest video games releasing this month!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

