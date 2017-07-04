Let's Go Speed Dating With Bebe Rexha!

Bebe Rexha’s new track with Lil Wayne, 'The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)’ is one of the hot new tunes on Just Dance 2018, which comes out this October.

SO what better way to celebrate than by taking a break from twerking to go on a very special Speed Date with MTV?

Let’s just say you NEED to hear her Shakira impression!

HIT PLAY TO SEE BEBE REXHA GO SPEED DATING!

- 'Just Dance 2018' is out for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Wii on October 24 2017.