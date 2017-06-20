E3

Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

This announcement from Nintendo was a huge surprise.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 04:09

It’s official - Metroid Prime 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo

Nintendo didn’t give us much in their reveal, but a short teaser consisting of the Metroid Prime theme, logo and a GIANT FLAMING NUMBER 4 told us all we needed to know.

The last main instalment of the Metroid Prime franchise was a full decade ago now, when Metroid Prime 3: Corruption released in 2007. The series itself has been around since 1986 (yes - really!) and has offered various offshoots and spin-offs in that time, with the Prime series - which kicked off in 2002 - considered by many as some of the best games ever made. Period.

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG VIDEO GAME OUT THIS MONTH... 

Nothing else was said - no deets on the story, no release date (or even who’s making it! All we do know is that original dev team, Retro, are not on board) - but we do know that it’s in “development for Nintendo Switch”. But we also discovered that a remake of Metroid II - Return of Samus is also in production, expecting to release in September 2017 on Nintendo 3DS. SQUEE.

On the subject of all things Ninty, did you see Nintendo’s next big Mario game - Super Mario Odyssey - is coming to Switch on October 27, 2017? And check out the awesome news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed…

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

 

