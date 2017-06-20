Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

It’s official - Metroid Prime 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo

Nintendo didn’t give us much in their reveal, but a short teaser consisting of the Metroid Prime theme, logo and a GIANT FLAMING NUMBER 4 told us all we needed to know.

The last main instalment of the Metroid Prime franchise was a full decade ago now, when Metroid Prime 3: Corruption released in 2007. The series itself has been around since 1986 (yes - really!) and has offered various offshoots and spin-offs in that time, with the Prime series - which kicked off in 2002 - considered by many as some of the best games ever made. Period.

Nothing else was said - no deets on the story, no release date (or even who’s making it! All we do know is that original dev team, Retro, are not on board) - but we do know that it’s in “development for Nintendo Switch”. But we also discovered that a remake of Metroid II - Return of Samus is also in production, expecting to release in September 2017 on Nintendo 3DS. SQUEE.

On the subject of all things Ninty, did you see Nintendo’s next big Mario game - Super Mario Odyssey - is coming to Switch on October 27, 2017? And check out the awesome news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed…

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx