Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo’s next big Mario game - Super Mario Odyssey - is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017, worldwide.

Nintendo

In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario’s cap, Cappy, takes centre stage, which can transform into, well, anything it seems, allowing him to use it as a weapon, a jumping-aid, or a boomerang. It’ll also permit you to assume control over whatever it touches, kinda like a possession… but a less spooky one, we hope?!

“Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure!” says Nintendo. “Use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons that power up your airship, the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans! Super Mario Odyssey launches to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017.

To celebrate, Ninty has also release three new amiibo figures - Mario, Bowser, and Peach - all seemingly dressed up for a fancy wedding. Not only do the amiibos unlock new in-game costumes, they’ll also give you a new “help mechanic”... although precisely what that might be, Nintendo isn’t telling us. What a tease!

On the subject of all things Ninty, did you catch the news that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed… and it’s going to be a Mario game like we’ve *never* seen before?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx