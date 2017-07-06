This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming
Will this be the best superhero game ever?
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 13:07
The hype is real for the upcoming Spider-Man game for PS4!
Until E3 2017, not much was known about the new game. But, now we know that it will be released in 2018 - and it looks like it will be totally different from new Tom Holland-starring movie Spider-Man: Homecoming,
HIT PLAU to get a first look at the action gameplay from Insomniac, the people who brought us Spyro and Ratchet and Clank - right now!
This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming
