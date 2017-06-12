E3

11 Things We Learned From The Massive New Game Reveals At Ubisoft's E3 2017 Show

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5, Mario and more!

Rebecca May
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 21:00

Assassin’s Creed publishers Ubisoft just hosted their annual show at games event of the year E3 in LA, where they revealed all the previously under-wraps games we’re going to be playing over the next year and beyod. Here’s everything we learned about the games we're most hyped for… 

Mario Is Officially Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Going To Be Hilarious

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will see the world’s fave plumber team up with the cray little guys, and is going to make for a Mario game like we’ve never seen before.

Ubisoft
The Nintendo Switch-exclusive game is a tactical turn-based adventure game, where combat plays a huge part.

As the Rabbids get teleported into the Mushroom Kingdom – the iconic world turns to total chaos. Of course, it’s up to Mario to save the day.

The battle mode is where things really kick off, where you’ll join your teammates to take over, expose your opposing team, and mix and match attack options. It’ll launch on August 29th 2017. 

And Rabbids Look Weirdly Really Good As Princess Peach

"I have many Rabbids figures decorating my desk," said Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto on stage at E3,  “I’ve always been a fan of the characters and their humour…. I’m very excited to see what kind of humour the Rabbids can bring to the Mario world.”

Ubisoft
The Next Assassin’s Creed Game Will Go To Egypt, And Reveal How The Brotherhood Began

Assassin’s Creed: Origins will transport players into a sandy, sweaty Ancient Egyptian open world of mummies, pharaohs, the Nile and crocodiles.

Ubisoft
Showing off the eagle sight feature, where you can use an eagle to get a birds eye view of the world around you, we got a first brief look during Ubisoft’s E3 conference of gameplay where you’ll be taking out a camp, either by stealth or by storming with your weaponry.

We are so down for this.

Bebe Rexha Is Getting Her Game On With Just Dance 2018

Ubisoft
The Me, Myself & I singer and MTV EMAs 2016 host made a surprise appearance at the E3 show to perform her new single, The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody), which will be featured in the mega popular dancing game later this year.

South Park Is Coming To Your Phone!

Ubisoft
South Park: Phone Destroyer will come out for your phone this year, and promises battles of cowboys vs princesses vs choir boys vs vs wizards vs pigeons, which, frankly, we can’t believe no one has already released.

And South Park: The Fractured But Whole Will Give Timmy Professor X’s Telepathy Powers

Ubisoft
The superhero-themed console sequel will finally launch on October 17th 2017.

Far Cry 5 Is Going To Be Sick

We already knew that Far Cry 5 will be set in the USA – Hope County, Montana, to be exact. But during Ubisoft’s E3 conference, we got more deets on the setup for the fifth game. 

Ubisoft
The once-idyllic town has been overrun by a terrifying fanatical cult, and you’re trapped deep in their territory. With no phone lines and the cult having closed the roads, you and your guns-for-hire will have to save the community. “People are f*cking scared,”  Dan Hay, executive producer, said on stage.

And Everyone Loves The Dog In The Game Already

Boomer, a ‘fangs for hire’ dog who not only attacks bad guys but can also steal their weapons, got a massive cheer from the crowd. We can confirm he's a Good Boy.

Ubisoft

You’re Going To Be Starting A Pirate Crew With Your Mates

Skull & Bones was just revealed for the first time and it’s described as ‘the ultimate pirate experience’.

Ubisoft
The tactical action game will see you take to the Indian Ocean in a shared world where you will compete with other blood-thirsty players in order to become the ultimate pirate kingpin.

Big 5 vs 5 player team battles will have you plundering the high seas with your friends and arming up your ships for combat when this beaut looking adventure sets sail in Fall 2018.

A Fan Favourite Game Is Returning For A Sequel And People Are Losing Their Minds Over It

The spectacular trailer for Beyond Good And Evil 2 was a big surprise at Ubisoft’s E3 show, with the original game having come out and cemented itself as a fan favourite 14 years ago.

Ubisoft
In a Fifth-Element-esque, multicultural, multi-ethnic sci-fi society, the sequel will go back to a time before the original, where you will join a crew of crazy characters fighting in the name of freedom.

Sweary and silly and loads of fun, we’ve gotta admit we weren’t expecting to see a monkey man pwning a giant pig guy with the insult ‘THAT’S SWISS F*CKING CHOCOLATE!” but dammit its got us excited to see more.

Elijah Wood Is Going To Freak You The Hell Out In VR

The first trailer for Transference was meta and trippy AF. What’s going on in it? We’re not totally sure - something to do with brain uploads. Are we intrigued? Hell yes. 

Ubisoft
HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG GAME OUT THIS MONTH...

