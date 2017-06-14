Meet The Badass Bishes Leading Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

At its E3 conference this year, Sony kicked off the event by introducing us to a new story trailer for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - the Uncharted spin-off that looks to have everything we love about the Uncharted series - the action, the exotic backdrops, the exploration, the shooting, the quips… the only thing missing is Nathan Drake’s dazzling, stubbled jawline.

“In order to find an ancient Indian artifact, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross must venture deep into the Western Ghats mountains, discover the lost cities of the Hoysala Empire, and face a ruthless warmonger, Asav,” states Sony in the video description.

Best of all, The Lost Legacy boasts not one but two kickass female leads, both of which seem to be every bit as brave (and smartarsey!) as our beloved Drake.

Given the end of Uncharted 4, there’s every possible that this is the last we’ll ever see of the Uncharted franchise, so if you’ve spent many a happy hour falling off cliffs with Drake (and wondering just how in the heck he isn’t dead already), this might be the game for you!

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will release on August 22, 2017, exclusively on PlayStation 4.

