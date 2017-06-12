E3

Xbox One X Unveiled: New Console Is ‘Most Powerful Ever Made’ And You’re Going To Want One

The next Xbox has been revealed at E3.

Rebecca May
Monday, June 12, 2017 - 01:45

Microsoft just unveiled their next Xbox console, and it’s the most powerful one ever made: meet the Xbox One X.

Microsoft
Revealed at their annual E3 show in Los Angeles, the new console, previously given the codename ‘Project Scorpio’, will make games look better than ever before in true 4K, thanks to the super advanced Scorpio engine – the most advanced console processor ever. BASICALLY it will make everything look stunning and gorgeous and beautiful.

Speaking at Xbox's E3 briefing, live streamed around the world, head of Xbox Phil Spencer said, “The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever made… it sets a new quality standard for gamers and game creators.”

Xbox One X Unveiled: See The Next Xbox Now

  • Microsoft
    1 of 8
  • Microsoft
    2 of 8
  • Microsoft
    3 of 8
  • Microsoft
    4 of 8
  • Microsoft
    5 of 8
  • Microsoft
    6 of 8
  • Microsoft
    7 of 8
  • Microsoft
    8 of 8

The Xbox One X will play games in True 4K, boasting HDR, 4K Blu-ray playback and super high end Dolby Atmos sound, making games look and sound better than they ever have done before.

On the techy side, it’s powered by a 4 teraflop GPU, with 12GB of GDDR5 memory, and 326gb/s of memory bandwidth. Which is a metric *butt load* of power.

Surprisingly, the console will also be the smallest Xbox EVER – despite all the nifty stuff packed into it.

HIT PLAY TO WATCH THE TRAILERS FOR THE BIGGEST NEW GAMES OUT THIS MONTH...

And what’s really cool is that as well as new games being made for the system, it’ll make your existing games look and play even better, with greater picture quality and faster load times.

The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on 7th November 2017, and will be priced at $499 in the US.

 

Xbox One X

