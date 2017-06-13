You’ve Never Seen A Mario Game Like This: Mario Is Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Bonkers
You've never seen Mario like this before.
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is confirmed and it ‘s going to be a Mario game like we’ve never seen before.
For the first time, the world’s fave plumber will team up with the cray little Rabbids from the Rayman games in a Nintendo Switch-exclusive game.As the Rabbids get teleported into the Mushroom Kingdom, the iconic world turns to total chaos. Of course, it’s up to Mario to save the day.
The colourful madcap pairing will be a tactical turn-based adventure game, where combat plays a huge part.
HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG GAME OUT THIS MONTH...
The battle mode is where things really kick off, where you’ll join your teammates to take over, expose your opposing team, and mix and match attack options. Apparently, it’s the first time Mario has wielded a gun, too! Sh*t’s getting serious!If that’s not reason enough to board the hype train for the crossover, Rabbids look weirdly good as Princess Peach.
‘I have many Rabbids figures decorating my desk, said Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto on stage at Ubisoft’s E3 conference, “I’ve always been a fan of the characters and their humour…. I’m very excited to see what kind of humour the Rabbids can bring to the Mario world.”
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle will launch for Nintendo Switch on August 29th 2017.
