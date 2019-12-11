Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
We’ve just revealed the 2019 MTV Video Play Awards featuring the music videos that got the most love on MTV globally this year…
If it wasn't enough for Ed Sheeran to find out he was the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade this morning, 'I Don't Care', his collab with Justin Bieber, has just been revealed as MTV's most played music video across our channels globally this year!
The tune which spent eight weeks at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart heads up the 2019 MTV Video Play Awards which is based on cumulative on-air music video plays from January 1st – December 4th 2019.
'I Don't Care' is in good company alongside some of the year's biggest bops including Ariana Grande's '7 rings', Billie Eilish's 'bad guy', Shawn and Camila's 'Senñorita' and more.
In no particular order, check out the Top 20 most played music videos across MTV international this year here…
2019 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care *MOST PLAYED VIDEO OF 2019*
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man – Giant
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Ava Max – Sweet But Psycho
Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Meduza ft. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Sam Smith, Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - SOS
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow (A Star Is Born)
DJ Snake, J. Balvin, Tyga – Loco Contigo
Halsey – Without Me
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid – Beautiful People