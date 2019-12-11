Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019

We’ve just revealed the 2019 MTV Video Play Awards featuring the music videos that got the most love on MTV globally this year…

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 14:30

If it wasn't enough for Ed Sheeran to find out he was the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade this morning, 'I Don't Care', his collab with Justin Bieber, has just been revealed as MTV's most played music video across our channels globally this year!

The tune which spent eight weeks at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart heads up the 2019 MTV Video Play Awards which is based on cumulative on-air music video plays from January 1st – December 4th 2019.

'I Don't Care' is in good company alongside some of the year's biggest bops including Ariana Grande's '7 rings', Billie Eilish's 'bad guy', Shawn and Camila's 'Senñorita' and more.

In no particular order, check out the Top 20 most played music videos across MTV international this year here…

2019 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care *MOST PLAYED VIDEO OF 2019
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita 
Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man – Giant 
Ariana Grande – 7 rings 
Ava Max – Sweet But Psycho 
Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma 
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up 
Meduza ft. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart 
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Sam Smith, Normani – Dancing With A Stranger 
Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - SOS
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 
Billie Eilish – bad guy 
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow (A Star Is Born) 
DJ Snake, J. Balvin, Tyga – Loco Contigo 
Halsey – Without Me 
Ariana Grande – thank u, next 
Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid – Beautiful People

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her

More From Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
2019 MTV Video Play Awards | Top 20 Music Videos
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
I Don't Care (Lyric Video)

Trending Articles

People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK