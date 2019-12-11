Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019

If it wasn't enough for Ed Sheeran to find out he was the UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade this morning, 'I Don't Care', his collab with Justin Bieber, has just been revealed as MTV's most played music video across our channels globally this year!

The tune which spent eight weeks at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart heads up the 2019 MTV Video Play Awards which is based on cumulative on-air music video plays from January 1st – December 4th 2019.

'I Don't Care' is in good company alongside some of the year's biggest bops including Ariana Grande's '7 rings', Billie Eilish's 'bad guy', Shawn and Camila's 'Senñorita' and more.

In no particular order, check out the Top 20 most played music videos across MTV international this year here…

2019 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care *MOST PLAYED VIDEO OF 2019*

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man – Giant

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Ava Max – Sweet But Psycho

Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Meduza ft. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Sam Smith, Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - SOS

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – Shallow (A Star Is Born)

DJ Snake, J. Balvin, Tyga – Loco Contigo

Halsey – Without Me

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid – Beautiful People