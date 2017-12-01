Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
The two pop superstars unite for one epic love song...
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran just released the ‘Perfect’ duet 2017 desperately needed.
After dominating clubs with her remix of Latin banger ‘Mi Gente’, Queen Bey shows a more vulnerable side on the remix of Sheeran’s gorgeous winter ballad.
The ‘Formation’ superstar joins Ed to sing of her love being stronger than ever, something sure to put the years of divorce rumours to rest.
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Ed Sheeran AND Beyoncé on one song? How did we get so blessed?
As expected, her voice sounds absolutely incredible. Her warm harmonies compliment Ed’s gentle vocals perfectly - funnily enough - making for the most stunning duet.
While Beyoncé consistently delivers on the ballad front - Lemonade’s ‘All Night’ is arguably the best of her career - her singles haven’t put the spotlight on this side of her in recent years.
Hearing her sing of simply great love over an acoustic guitar is reminiscent of the softer songs on I Am... Sasha Fierce.
‘Perfect’ was already leading the race for Christmas Number 1 but Beyoncé’s addition makes it a given.
Now, excuse us, we’re off to listen to this - and nothing but this - until January 1st.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH BEYONCÉ'S 'ALL NIGHT' VIDEO BELOW
And true love never has to hide
(True love never has to hide)
I'll trade your broken wings for mine
(Trade your broken wings for mine)
I've seen your scars and kissed your crime
(Seen your scars and kissed your crime)
So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
Our love was stronger than your pride
Beyond your darkness, I'm your light
If you get deep, you touch my mind
(If you get deep, you touch my mind)
Baptize your tears and dry your eyes
(Baptize your tears and dry your eyes)
So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
They say true love's the greatest weapon
To win the war caused by pain (Pain)
But every diamond has imperfections
But my love's too pure to watch it chip away
Oh, nothing real can be threatened
True love breathes salvation back into me
With every tear came redemption
And my torturer became a remedy
So many people that I know, they just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I'm gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
Kiss up and rub up and feel up on ya
All night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
Sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain't no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
How I missed you, my love