Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran just released the ‘Perfect’ duet 2017 desperately needed.

After dominating clubs with her remix of Latin banger ‘Mi Gente’, Queen Bey shows a more vulnerable side on the remix of Sheeran’s gorgeous winter ballad.

The ‘Formation’ superstar joins Ed to sing of her love being stronger than ever, something sure to put the years of divorce rumours to rest.

View the lyrics I found a love for me

Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you're holding mine



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight



Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be my girl, I'll be your man

I see my future in your eyes



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel in person

And she looks perfect

I don't deserve this

Writer(s): Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran AND Beyoncé on one song? How did we get so blessed?

As expected, her voice sounds absolutely incredible. Her warm harmonies compliment Ed’s gentle vocals perfectly - funnily enough - making for the most stunning duet.

While Beyoncé consistently delivers on the ballad front - Lemonade’s ‘All Night’ is arguably the best of her career - her singles haven’t put the spotlight on this side of her in recent years.



Hearing her sing of simply great love over an acoustic guitar is reminiscent of the softer songs on I Am... Sasha Fierce.

‘Perfect’ was already leading the race for Christmas Number 1 but Beyoncé’s addition makes it a given.

Now, excuse us, we’re off to listen to this - and nothing but this - until January 1st.

Words: Ross McNeilage

