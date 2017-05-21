Ed Sheeran

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 13:08

Russell Crowe might have the loosest lips in showbiz after seemingly letting slip that Ed Sheeran is getting married to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The Hollywood star and the chart-topping singer are best buddies and Rus seemed to confirm Ed had popped the question to his hockey player girlfriend.

Getty
Gladiator actor Russell let slip with the info while discussing his unexpected friendship with Ed.

 “We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay,” Russell began, according to The Sun.

Getty
“We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff,” the star added – dropping the engagement bombshell.

While Ed is yet to confirm or deny the happy news, Russell also explained the singer ignored his advice to drink lots of water when out drinking in order avoid embarrassment.

“His security guy tells him, ‘Last night you took your shoes off in the restaurant and licked a woman’s face’,” the Oscar winning star said.

“I was like, ‘Ed, the principal message I was passing on was the hydration’,”  he added.

Want some more shocking moments in your life? Watch 7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF...

Latest News

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

More From Ed Sheeran

Celebrity

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Music

Kasabian Put An End To Ed Sheeran's Album Chart Domination With 'For Crying Out Loud'!

Ed Sheeran

Learn The Words! Lyric Videos From Your Fave Artists

Music

Watch Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie Whip Out An Acoustic Cover Of ‘Ciao Adios’ Backstage

Ed Sheeran

Galway Girl

Music

Watch Zara Larsson Cover Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' At The MTV Movie & TV Awards Pre-Show Festival!

Music

Ed Sheeran Discusses The Pitfalls Of Fame: "You Can't Really Not Go Mental In That Setting"

Music

What You Missed In Music: Miley Cyrus’ New Single, Taylor Swift Writing Songs Again & Ed Sheeran Joins Stormzy Onstage

Celebrity

Ed Sheeran Melts Hearts By Performing A Mini-Concert For A Poorly Fan

Music

Watch Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl Music Video Starring Saoirse Ronan

Music

Ed Sheeran Continues His World Takeover With Epic London Show

Taylor Swift

Huge Songs That Never Got To No.1

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson