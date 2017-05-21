Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Russell Crowe might have the loosest lips in showbiz after seemingly letting slip that Ed Sheeran is getting married to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The Hollywood star and the chart-topping singer are best buddies and Rus seemed to confirm Ed had popped the question to his hockey player girlfriend.

Gladiator actor Russell let slip with the info while discussing his unexpected friendship with Ed.

“We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay,” Russell began, according to The Sun.

“We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff,” the star added – dropping the engagement bombshell.

While Ed is yet to confirm or deny the happy news, Russell also explained the singer ignored his advice to drink lots of water when out drinking in order avoid embarrassment.

“His security guy tells him, ‘Last night you took your shoes off in the restaurant and licked a woman’s face’,” the Oscar winning star said.

“I was like, ‘Ed, the principal message I was passing on was the hydration’,” he added.

