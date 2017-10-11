Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Admits He Took A Year Off To Help Deal With Substance Abuse Issues

It’s all because Ed struggled to deal with his fame

Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 16:00

Remember when Ed Sheeran took a break from music awhile back? The Shape Of You singer has now come clean about the reason he decided to take a year off.

It’s was all because he developed a substance abuse problem as a result of not really dealing with being famous.

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it - and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” he admitted to Jonathan Ross during an interview on his chat show. 

“I started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off and b******d off. I didn't really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down.’”

“It's all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party, and then you're doing it on your own, and it's not, so that was a wake-up call,” he also revealed. 

Thankfully, Ed managed to sort himself out thanks to his music, “I focused on work, and I can't work under the influence, I can't write songs under the influence, I can't perform under the influence - so the more I worked, the less [that happened],” he added.

We’re really pleased to hear that Ed managed to deal with his problems. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with fame

