Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming

Anne-Marie has revealed some very exciting news about her "shocking" debut album, including a collaboration with one certain A-lister.

The 'Heavy' singer has recorded a song with pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who she mentions has been a friend of hers for a decade, for her upcoming solo debut.

Considering how epic their acoustic cover of Anne-Marie's 'Ciao Adios' was, we are very excited about this news.

View the lyrics When did we get so lost inside ourselves?

We used to be strong, now it's like we don't care

Instead we're calling out for help

Don't know where we went wrong, but it's so hard to share



All this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us



When did it get so heavy?

This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this

Feels so heavy

Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down



When did we get so bad at being honest?

You got things on your mind that you don't want to say

Thought that we had made a promise

That we would never get this way



But all this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us



When did it get so heavy?

This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this

Feels so heavy

Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down



All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down

All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down, down



'Cause baby it's too heavy

This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this

Feels so heavy

Can't get up off the ground (can't get up off the ground)

It's weighing us down (it's weighing us down down down)

It's weighing us down down down



So heavy

When did it get so, when did it get so heavy? Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Speaking to NME, the former Rudimental star revealed how the collaboration came around and why her album might shock her fans.

“We’ve actually done a song together, which is going to be on my album. We’ve been friends for nearly 10 years now, so we’ve always wanted to work with each other, and obviously he’s always out of the country and I’m always out of the country."

"So one time we were both in London and we just got in the studio and we did this song. We want work with each other more definitely – it’s just the time.”

Getty Images

The confirmed duet may come as a surprise to some but Anne-Marie supported the 'Shape Of You' singer on his European and UK tour earlier this year, so it's no doubt a long time coming.

NME confirm that her debut album is scheduled to drop in early 2018, while the former Rudimental star revealed that "some of the sounds will shock people, it depends what people might have heard before.”

We certainly don't know what to expect now but we know this is going to be epic!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH ED SHEERAN'S 'PERFECT' VIDEO BELOW