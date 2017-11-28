Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming

The 'Ciao Adios' singer reveals the longtime friends have a duet on her upcoming debut album...

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 17:22

Anne-Marie has revealed some very exciting news about her "shocking" debut album, including a collaboration with one certain A-lister.

The 'Heavy' singer has recorded a song with pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who she mentions has been a friend of hers for a decade, for her upcoming solo debut.

Considering how epic their acoustic cover of Anne-Marie's 'Ciao Adios' was, we are very excited about this news.

When did we get so lost inside ourselves?
We used to be strong, now it's like we don't care
Instead we're calling out for help
Don't know where we went wrong, but it's so hard to share

All this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us

When did it get so heavy?
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down

When did we get so bad at being honest?
You got things on your mind that you don't want to say
Thought that we had made a promise
That we would never get this way

But all this weight left on our shoulders
Too much for the both of us

When did it get so heavy?
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground, it's weighing us down

All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down
All these things we said that we never meant
Are we gonna let them hold us down, down

'Cause baby it's too heavy
This love that's in between us, we never used to feel this
Feels so heavy
Can't get up off the ground (can't get up off the ground)
It's weighing us down (it's weighing us down down down)
It's weighing us down down down

So heavy
When did it get so, when did it get so heavy?
Speaking to NME, the former Rudimental star revealed how the collaboration came around and why her album might shock her fans.

“We’ve actually done a song together, which is going to be on my album. We’ve been friends for nearly 10 years now, so we’ve always wanted to work with each other, and obviously he’s always out of the country and I’m always out of the country."

"So one time we were both in London and we just got in the studio and we did this  song. We want work with each other more definitely – it’s just the time.”

Getty Images

The confirmed duet may come as a surprise to some but Anne-Marie supported the 'Shape Of You' singer on his European and UK tour earlier this year, so it's no doubt a long time coming.

NME confirm that her debut album is scheduled to drop in early 2018, while the former Rudimental star revealed that "some of the sounds will shock people, it depends what people might have heard before.”

We certainly don't know what to expect now but we know this is going to be epic!

Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran - Ciao Adios [Acoustic]

Words: Ross McNeilage

I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
