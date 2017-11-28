Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming
The 'Ciao Adios' singer reveals the longtime friends have a duet on her upcoming debut album...
Anne-Marie has revealed some very exciting news about her "shocking" debut album, including a collaboration with one certain A-lister.
The 'Heavy' singer has recorded a song with pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who she mentions has been a friend of hers for a decade, for her upcoming solo debut.
Considering how epic their acoustic cover of Anne-Marie's 'Ciao Adios' was, we are very excited about this news.
Speaking to NME, the former Rudimental star revealed how the collaboration came around and why her album might shock her fans.
“We’ve actually done a song together, which is going to be on my album. We’ve been friends for nearly 10 years now, so we’ve always wanted to work with each other, and obviously he’s always out of the country and I’m always out of the country."
"So one time we were both in London and we just got in the studio and we did this song. We want work with each other more definitely – it’s just the time.”
The confirmed duet may come as a surprise to some but Anne-Marie supported the 'Shape Of You' singer on his European and UK tour earlier this year, so it's no doubt a long time coming.
NME confirm that her debut album is scheduled to drop in early 2018, while the former Rudimental star revealed that "some of the sounds will shock people, it depends what people might have heard before.”
We certainly don't know what to expect now but we know this is going to be epic!
Words: Ross McNeilage
