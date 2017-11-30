Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Queen Bey is hopping on the winter ballad for that Christmas Number 1 spot...
Ed Sheeran just dropped a huge, Christmas Number 1-sized bombshell on us.
The 'Shape Of You' superstar is collaborating with the one and only Beyoncé for a special duet of his winter single 'Perfect'.
The gorgeous ballad has been climbing up the charts thanks to its adorably festive video and we're sure this A-list remix will take it to the top.
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Sheeran announced the massive news on Instagram, posting the artwork with the ever-so-casual caption of "Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect."
This will be Beyoncé's third surprise collaboration of 2017 after she remixed J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' and features on Eminem's brand new single 'Walk On Water'.
Meanwhile, 'Perfect' debuted at Number 4 on the UK Singles Chart back in March when Sheeran's ÷ dropped, and sits back at its peak position on this week's chart.
With the countdown to the Christmas Number 1 single officially on, we have very few doubts that this will claim the title this year.
The Yoncé-fied 'Perfect' drops at midnight tonight but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.
How did we get so lucky?
Words: Ross McNeilage
