Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow

Queen Bey is hopping on the winter ballad for that Christmas Number 1 spot...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:05

Ed Sheeran just dropped a huge, Christmas Number 1-sized bombshell on us.

The 'Shape Of You' superstar is collaborating with the one and only Beyoncé for a special duet of his winter single 'Perfect'.

The gorgeous ballad has been climbing up the charts thanks to its adorably festive video and we're sure this A-list remix will take it to the top.

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Sheeran announced the massive news on Instagram, posting the artwork with the ever-so-casual caption of "Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect."

This will be Beyoncé's third surprise collaboration of 2017 after she remixed J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' and features on Eminem's brand new single 'Walk On Water'.

Meanwhile, 'Perfect' debuted at Number 4 on the UK Singles Chart back in March when Sheeran's ÷ dropped, and sits back at its peak position on this week's chart.

Getty Images

With the countdown to the Christmas Number 1 single officially on, we have very few doubts that this will claim the title this year.

The Yoncé-fied 'Perfect' drops at midnight tonight but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.

How did we get so lucky? 

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH ED SHEERAN'S 'CASTLE ON THE HILL' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
When I was six years old, I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass I rolled down
I was younger then, take me back to when I

Found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long
I know I've grown, but I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to Tiny Dancer
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and
Getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night
I don't reckon that I did it right, but

I was younger then, take me back to when
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long
Oh, how we've grown, but I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to Tiny Dancer
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill

One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids, but lives alone
One's brother overdosed
One's already on his second wife
One's just barely getting by, but
These people raised me
And I can't wait to go home

And I'm on my way
I still remember these old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it's real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Writer(s): Benjamin Levin, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Anne-Marie attends an intimate dinner hosted by Henry Holland and Andrew Nugent to celebrate the House of Holland Resort 18 collection and Bird In Hand wine collaboration at Carousel London on November 23, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming
Fuse ODG - Boa Me Ft. Ed Sheeran &amp; Mugeez - Music Video
Fuse ODG
Boa Me (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez)
Ed Sheeran - Perfect - Music Video
Ed Sheeran
Perfect
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'
Ed Sheeran in the &#039;Perfect&#039; music video
Ed Sheeran Releases Heartbreakingly Sweet ‘Perfect’ Video
11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Might Feature An Ed Sheeran Collab
Ed Sheeran Has Given Taylor Swift's Boyfriend The Official Seal Of Approval
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Celebrity
Ed Sheeran Admits He Took A Year Off To Help Deal With Substance Abuse Issues
Ed Sheeran Forced To Cancel Divide Tour Dates As Extent Of Cycing Accident Inuries Revealed

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Zahida Allen Reveals Upsetting Reason She's Been 'Too Nervous' To Post On Instagram
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs