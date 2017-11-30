Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow

Ed Sheeran just dropped a huge, Christmas Number 1-sized bombshell on us.

The 'Shape Of You' superstar is collaborating with the one and only Beyoncé for a special duet of his winter single 'Perfect'.

The gorgeous ballad has been climbing up the charts thanks to its adorably festive video and we're sure this A-list remix will take it to the top.

Sheeran announced the massive news on Instagram, posting the artwork with the ever-so-casual caption of "Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect."

This will be Beyoncé's third surprise collaboration of 2017 after she remixed J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' and features on Eminem's brand new single 'Walk On Water'.

Meanwhile, 'Perfect' debuted at Number 4 on the UK Singles Chart back in March when Sheeran's ÷ dropped, and sits back at its peak position on this week's chart.

With the countdown to the Christmas Number 1 single officially on, we have very few doubts that this will claim the title this year.

The Yoncé-fied 'Perfect' drops at midnight tonight but, as ever, we'll keep you posted.

How did we get so lucky?

Words: Ross McNeilage

