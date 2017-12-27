Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Spend Third Week At Number One In US
The unexpected duet was the Christmas Number 1 on both sides of the Atlantic...
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran are ending the year on a high.
The superstars will see 2017 out from the top of the charts in the US after already being the Christmas Number 1 on both sides of the pond.
Their 'Perfect Duet' is spending its third week at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting it in the running to become one of their longest-running chart-toppers.
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes
Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met
An angel in person, and she looks perfect
No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight
'Perfect' was nearing the top spot last month and finally reached it when the unexpected duet was released, and its staying power has been helped with a third version.
The latest version is titled 'Perfect Symphony', a collaboration with the legendary Andrea Bocelli, and there may be more to come.
While three weeks is already an impressive run, Ed's 'Shape Of You' spent 12 weeks at Number 1 in the US so it still has a long way to go to beat his personal best.
Beyoncé's longest-running US Number 1 is 'Irreplacable' which spent 10 weeks back in 2006, so her personal best is also very impressive.
Ed Sheeran has quite literally dominated 2017 so it's no surprise that he's ending the year at the top, and Queen Bey is... well, she's Queen Bey. She always deserves to be on top.
Here's to see what they bring in 2018!
Words: Ross McNeilage
