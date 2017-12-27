Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Spend Third Week At Number One In US

The unexpected duet was the Christmas Number 1 on both sides of the Atlantic...

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 16:51

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran are ending the year on a high.

The superstars will see 2017 out from the top of the charts in the US after already being the Christmas Number 1 on both sides of the pond.

Their 'Perfect Duet' is spending its third week at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, putting it in the running to become one of their longest-running chart-toppers.

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes

Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met
An angel in person, and she looks perfect

No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Beyonce Knowles, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Perfect' was nearing the top spot last month and finally reached it when the unexpected duet was released, and its staying power has been helped with a third version.

The latest version is titled 'Perfect Symphony', a collaboration with the legendary Andrea Bocelli, and there may be more to come.

While three weeks is already an impressive run, Ed's 'Shape Of You' spent 12 weeks at Number 1 in the US so it still has a long way to go to beat his personal best.

Getty Images

Beyoncé's longest-running US Number 1 is 'Irreplacable' which spent 10 weeks back in 2006, so her personal best is also very impressive.

Ed Sheeran has quite literally dominated 2017 so it's no surprise that he's ending the year at the top, and Queen Bey is... well, she's Queen Bey. She always deserves to be on top.

Here's to see what they bring in 2018!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH BEYONCÉ'S 'FORMATION' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
What happened at the New Wil'ins?
Bitch, I'm back by popular demand

Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess
Paparazzi, catch my fly, and my cocky fresh
I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress (stylin')
I'm so possessive so I rock his Roc necklaces
My daddy Alabama, Momma Louisiana
You mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama
I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros
I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils
Earned all this money but they never take the country out me
I got a hot sauce in my bag, swag

Oh yeah, baby, oh yeah I, ohhhhh, oh, yes, I like that
I did not come to play with you hoes, haha
I came to slay, bitch
I like cornbreads and collard greens, bitch
Oh, yes, you besta believe it

Y'all haters corny with that lluminati mess
Paparazzi, catch my fly, and my cocky fresh
I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress (stylin')
I'm so possessive so I rock his Roc necklaces
My daddy Alabama, Momma Louisiana
You mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama
I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros
I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils
Earned all this money but they never take the country out me
I got a hot sauce in my bag, swag

I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow-bone it
I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it
I twirl on them haters, albino alligators
El Camino with the seat low, sippin' Cuervo with no chaser
Sometimes I go off (I go off), I go hard (I go hard)
Get what's mine (take what's mine), I'm a star (I'm a star)
Cause I slay (slay), I slay (hey), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
All day (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
We gon' slay (slay), gon' slay (okay), we slay (okay), I slay (okay)
I slay (okay), okay (okay), I slay (okay), okay, okay, okay, okay
Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Prove to me you got some coordination, cause I slay
Slay trick, or you get eliminated

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster, cause I slay
When he fuck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster, cause I slay
If he hit it right, I might take him on a flight on my chopper, cause I slay
Drop him off at the mall, let him buy some J's, let him shop up, cause I slay
I might get your song played on the radio station, cause I slay
I might get your song played on the radio station, cause I slay
You just might be a black Bill Gates in the making, cause I slay
I just might be a black Bill Gates in the making

I see it, I want it, I stunt, yellow-bone it
I dream it, I work hard, I grind 'til I own it
I twirl on them haters, albino alligators
El Camino with the seat low, sippin' Cuervo with no chaser
Sometimes I go off (I go off), I go hard (I go hard)
Get what's mine (take what's mine), I'm a star (I'm a star)
Cause I slay (slay), I slay (hey), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
All day (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay), I slay (okay)
We gon' slay (slay), gon' slay (okay), we slay (okay), I slay (okay)
I slay (okay), okay (okay), I slay (okay), okay, okay, okay, okay
Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay
Prove to me you got some coordination, cause I slay
Slay trick, or you get eliminated

Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay
Okay, ladies, now let's get in formation
You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation
Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper

Girl, I hear some thunder
Golly, look at that water, boy, oh lord
Writer(s): Asheton Hogan, Beyonce Knowles, Michael Williams, Khalif Brown Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

