Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Storm to Number 1 with Their 'Perfect' Duet

Could this single be this year's Christmas Number 1?

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 15:31

It's no secret that Ed Sheeran has had an incredible 2017. Not only was 'Shape of You' one of the biggest singles of the year (it's the most streamed single on Spotify of 2017) but his latest album ÷ has also sold over seven million copies worldwide.

On top of all of that, his new Beyoncé duet 'Perfect' has just risen to Number 1 in the UK.

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Perfect' has been climbing the charts ever since it was announced as a single. So it's no surprise that the huge ballad reached Number 1 on this week's charts after Ed dropped a new remix of it featuring none other than Beyoncé herself last Friday.

The single shifted a massive 89,000 chart copies this week making it Ed's fourth Number 1 single. Hot on Ed's heels though are this year's X Factor winners Rak-Su who enter the chart at an impressive Number 2 with their debut single 'Dimelo'.

Both hits look set to be in competition for this year's coveted Christmas Number 1 spot.

[Getty]

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' drops one place to Number 3, Camila Cabello falls from Number 1 to Number 4 with 'Havana' and Mariah Carey soars into the Top 5 with 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' as Christmas draws near.

Further down the chart Louis Tomlinson's new single 'Miss You' debuts at Number 39.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith's Number 1 again on the albums chart with The Thrill of It All.

OfficialCharts.com

Huge congrats to Ed, Beyoncé, Rak-Su, Sam and all of this week's chart-placers. 

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up, to guess who will chart next week.

Words: Sam Prance

