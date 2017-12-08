Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Storm to Number 1 with Their 'Perfect' Duet
Could this single be this year's Christmas Number 1?
It's no secret that Ed Sheeran has had an incredible 2017. Not only was 'Shape of You' one of the biggest singles of the year (it's the most streamed single on Spotify of 2017) but his latest album ÷ has also sold over seven million copies worldwide.
On top of all of that, his new Beyoncé duet 'Perfect' has just risen to Number 1 in the UK.
'Perfect' has been climbing the charts ever since it was announced as a single. So it's no surprise that the huge ballad reached Number 1 on this week's charts after Ed dropped a new remix of it featuring none other than Beyoncé herself last Friday.
The single shifted a massive 89,000 chart copies this week making it Ed's fourth Number 1 single. Hot on Ed's heels though are this year's X Factor winners Rak-Su who enter the chart at an impressive Number 2 with their debut single 'Dimelo'.
Both hits look set to be in competition for this year's coveted Christmas Number 1 spot.
Elsewhere in the Top 5, Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' drops one place to Number 3, Camila Cabello falls from Number 1 to Number 4 with 'Havana' and Mariah Carey soars into the Top 5 with 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' as Christmas draws near.
Further down the chart Louis Tomlinson's new single 'Miss You' debuts at Number 39.
Meanwhile, Sam Smith's Number 1 again on the albums chart with The Thrill of It All.
Huge congrats to Ed, Beyoncé, Rak-Su, Sam and all of this week's chart-placers.
Words: Sam Prance
