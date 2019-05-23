Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’

New Ed music? Sign us the hell up.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 10:38

There’s no denying that Ed Sheeran is the powerhouse of pop music right now.

After releasing the first single from his upcoming album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ last week with the prince of pop, Justin Bieber himself, Sheeran and Bieber raced to the top of the UK charts and secured the #1 spot together, and are set to do the same for a second week running.

'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)
I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)

I don't like nobody, but it's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care
I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah

'Cause I don't care (Don't care)
When I'm with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (Disappear)
And you're making me feel like
Maybe I am somebody (Maybe I'm somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)
You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
(I'm loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Writer(s): ed sheeran, fred gibson, jason boyd, justin bieber, max martin, shellback Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, revving up for his second smash hit single since the release of 'I Don't Care', Sheeran has announced the collaborators on his next track, and it’s certain to be another killer collab. Announcing that his next single ‘Cross Me’ will feature Chance The Rapper and PNB Rock, we can’t wait to hear the tune releasing at midnight tonight.

Find the album cover for Ed Sheeran's next album 'No.6 Collaborations Project’ below:

Ed Sheeran

Revealing more about the upcoming album, Ed captioned the album track unveiling with the caption:

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time x”

Ed Sheeran

The album is available to preorder at midnight tonight as well as the release of the second single, ‘Cross Me’ featuring Chance The Rapper and PNB Rock. You can listen here.

Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His 'No.6 Collaborations Project'
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His 'No.6 Collaborations Project'
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His 'No.6 Collaborations Project'
