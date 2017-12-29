Ed Sheeran Breaks UK Chart Record As 'Divide' Returns To Number 1

Ed Sheeran is ending the year at the top where he started.

He breaks a UK chart record previously held by Sam Smith this week as his third album ÷ returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for its seventh run at the top.

This means the hugely successful album has spent 19 weeks at the summit of the chart, meanwhile 'Perfect' stays at Number 1 over on the UK Singles Chart.

View the lyrics I found a love for me

Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me



'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you're holding mine



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight



Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know

He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own



We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man

And I see my future in your eyes



Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met

An angel in person, and she looks perfect



No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight Writer(s): Beyonce Knowles, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Following a duet version with Beyoncé and remix with Andrea Bocelli, the single climbed to the top spot earlier this month and stayed there to become the official UK Christmas Number 1.

Ending 2017 with the last Number 1 single of the year would have been impressive enough but the fact he's broken a record on the albums chart is insane.

Last week's chart-topping album falls two places as Eminem's Revival comes in at 3 this week, while Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All climbs to 2.

Getty Images

P!nk closes out the Top 5 with her Number 1 album Beautiful Trauma, and Rag'N'Bone Man returns to the Top 5 at Number 4 with Human.

Ed Sheeran has ruled the charts in 2017 since 'Shape Of You' charted at Number 1 back in January, going on to spend 14 weeks at the top.

We can't wait to see what he has in store for us in 2018!

Words: Ross McNeilage

