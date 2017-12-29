Ed Sheeran Breaks UK Chart Record As 'Divide' Returns To Number 1
It's a chart double as the 'Perfect' singer also tops the UK Singles Chart...
Ed Sheeran is ending the year at the top where he started.
He breaks a UK chart record previously held by Sam Smith this week as his third album ÷ returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for its seventh run at the top.
This means the hugely successful album has spent 19 weeks at the summit of the chart, meanwhile 'Perfect' stays at Number 1 over on the UK Singles Chart.
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes
Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met
An angel in person, and she looks perfect
No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight
Following a duet version with Beyoncé and remix with Andrea Bocelli, the single climbed to the top spot earlier this month and stayed there to become the official UK Christmas Number 1.
Ending 2017 with the last Number 1 single of the year would have been impressive enough but the fact he's broken a record on the albums chart is insane.
Last week's chart-topping album falls two places as Eminem's Revival comes in at 3 this week, while Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All climbs to 2.
P!nk closes out the Top 5 with her Number 1 album Beautiful Trauma, and Rag'N'Bone Man returns to the Top 5 at Number 4 with Human.
Ed Sheeran has ruled the charts in 2017 since 'Shape Of You' charted at Number 1 back in January, going on to spend 14 weeks at the top.
We can't wait to see what he has in store for us in 2018!
Words: Ross McNeilage
I slashed your tires
It's like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn't that friendly
My love, my drug, we're fucked up, oh
'Cause I've been on the run so long, they can't find me
You waken up to remember I'm pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they're gonna find me in a hotel lobby
'Cause mmm tough
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone's chasing that holy feeling
And if we don't stay lit we'll blow out
Blow out
'Cause we've been on the run so long they can't find us
Who's gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I'm gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
'Cause these tough
Times they keep coming, last night
I might've messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we're fucked up
(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don't doubt it was you
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I wake in
There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh