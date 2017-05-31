Ed Sheeran Isn't Engaged To Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, Actually

It might be wedding season but one person who won't be making his way down the aisle in a puffy white dress and a flower crown this summer is Ed Sheeran.

Yep, Ed's denied those rumours that he's engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn after his mate Russell Crowe dropped him in it with an offhand comment the other week.

You see, Russell was chatting away during an interview and mentioned that he'd hung recently out with Ed and Cherry, who he offhand referred to as Ed's fiancée, naturally making the world's eyebrows shoot straight up into outer space in surprise.

"[Ed] was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," Russell said. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time."

But as it turns out, this is all a bit of a mix up and now Ed's set the record straight about his current marital status.

"You know, he's only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her...," Ed said during a Facebook Live with Fitzy & Wippa this week. "I didn't say anything. I think he just assumed. But no, we're not engaged."

Apparently Russell was pretty apologetic for getting tongues wagging too and Ed added: "He emailed me to say sorry."

So there you go: El Sheerio might not be single and ready to mingle but he isn't legally bound to his lady love yet either.

THE END....at least until the rumours probably start up again in approximately 17 days time.

