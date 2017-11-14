Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric

Sorry Swifties, there's never been any romance between these two BFFs.

Ed Sheeran has denied rumours of a song on Taylor Swift's new album Reputation being about him and moving their friendship into more intimate territory.

His explanation? Well, it all comes down to the the anonymous love interest's particular hairstyle, although Ed didn't name any names.

View the lyrics Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom

Holdin' him for ransom, some



Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though

Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?



Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry

But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and

We'll move to an island, and



And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor

Every love I've known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now, now



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know (No one has to know)



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



Are you ready for it?

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin



I, I, I see how this is gon' go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know



In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time



In the middle of the night



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Are you ready for it?



Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin, let the games begin

Are you ready for it? Writer(s): Taylor Swift Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

If you haven't yet heard 'Dress' then let us tell you it's a rather raunchy affair and easily the sexiest song of the superstar's career to date, as she pines to make a "best friend" something more.

Fans first began speculating when she referenced Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' in the first verse, singing "They've got no idea / About me and you / There is an indentation / In the shape of you."

Those lyrics seem highly unsubtle and rather obvious as to who Taylor is singing about, although Sheeran denies it's him as he has never had a buzzcut and the lyrics mention that.

Getty Images

Speaking to Augustman on Instagram Live, Sheeran said "I don't think it is. I think if you read into it, it's not...You know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut hair cut, and I've never had a buzzcut hair cut."

The lyrics he's referring to are "Flash back when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached", which matches up to last summer when an ultra-blonde Taylor met her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has buzzed his hair off before.

Looks like Ed is right! Unlike Demi Lovato, the 'Perfect' singer doesn't seem keen to 'Ruin The Friendship' with this particular one.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH ED SHEERAN'S 'PERFECT' LYRIC VIDEO BELOW