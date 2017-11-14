Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric

The 'Reputation' song has fans wondering about their friendship...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 15:53

Sorry Swifties, there's never been any romance between these two BFFs.

Ed Sheeran has denied rumours of a song on Taylor Swift's new album Reputation being about him and moving their friendship into more intimate territory.

His explanation? Well, it all comes down to the the anonymous love interest's particular hairstyle, although Ed didn't name any names.

View the lyrics
Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom
Holdin' him for ransom, some

Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all, though
Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta-ta

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never sayin' sorry
But if I'm a thief, then he can join the heist, and
We'll move to an island, and

And he can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor
Every love I've known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now, I'm so very tame now
Never be the same now, now

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know (No one has to know)

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you ready for it?
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin

I, I, I see how this is gon' go
Touch me and you'll never be alone
I-Island breeze and lights down low
No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

In the middle of the night

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin
Let the games begin, let the games begin
Are you ready for it?
Writer(s): Taylor Swift

If you haven't yet heard 'Dress' then let us tell you it's a rather raunchy affair and easily the sexiest song of the superstar's career to date, as she pines to make a "best friend" something more.

Fans first began speculating when she referenced Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' in the first verse, singing "They've got no idea / About me and you / There is an indentation / In the shape of you."

Those lyrics seem highly unsubtle and rather obvious as to who Taylor is singing about, although Sheeran denies it's him as he has never had a buzzcut and the lyrics mention that.

Getty Images

Speaking to Augustman on Instagram Live, Sheeran said "I don't think it is. I think if you read into it, it's not...You know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut hair cut, and I've never had a buzzcut hair cut."

The lyrics he's referring to are "Flash back when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached", which matches up to last summer when an ultra-blonde Taylor met her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has buzzed his hair off before.

Looks like Ed is right! Unlike Demi Lovato, the 'Perfect' singer doesn't seem keen to 'Ruin The Friendship' with this particular one.

Ruin The Friendship

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH ED SHEERAN'S 'PERFECT' LYRIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect, no I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Ed Sheeran

