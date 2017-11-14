Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric
The 'Reputation' song has fans wondering about their friendship...
Sorry Swifties, there's never been any romance between these two BFFs.
Ed Sheeran has denied rumours of a song on Taylor Swift's new album Reputation being about him and moving their friendship into more intimate territory.
His explanation? Well, it all comes down to the the anonymous love interest's particular hairstyle, although Ed didn't name any names.
If you haven't yet heard 'Dress' then let us tell you it's a rather raunchy affair and easily the sexiest song of the superstar's career to date, as she pines to make a "best friend" something more.
Fans first began speculating when she referenced Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' in the first verse, singing "They've got no idea / About me and you / There is an indentation / In the shape of you."
Those lyrics seem highly unsubtle and rather obvious as to who Taylor is singing about, although Sheeran denies it's him as he has never had a buzzcut and the lyrics mention that.
Speaking to Augustman on Instagram Live, Sheeran said "I don't think it is. I think if you read into it, it's not...You know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut hair cut, and I've never had a buzzcut hair cut."
The lyrics he's referring to are "Flash back when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached", which matches up to last summer when an ultra-blonde Taylor met her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who has buzzed his hair off before.
Looks like Ed is right! Unlike Demi Lovato, the 'Perfect' singer doesn't seem keen to 'Ruin The Friendship' with this particular one.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH ED SHEERAN'S 'PERFECT' LYRIC VIDEO BELOW
