Ed Sheeran Doesn't Think Anyone Will Buy His Next Album
The 'Perfect' hitmaker reveals surprising new sound inspired by a certain rock legend...
He may have only released ÷ this year but Ed Sheeran is already looking forward to his next album.
The 'Shape of You' superstar has revealed that his next album will have a 'lo-fi' sound inspired by Bruce Springsteen, who he recently discovered, and predicts it'll receive a mixed reaction.
While everything he touches turns to gold - his latest single 'Perfect' is currently Number 1 in the UK and US - Ed has said that it'll be the 'lowest-selling' album of his career. Say what?!
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
In a new interview with The Times, Sheeran predicts that his fourth album will be his "lowest-selling, but most loved", expecting that the new sound will divide fans.
“My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling, but most loved," he says, before explaining the very normal story of how a Game Of Thrones actor introduced him to Bruce Springsteen.
“I only heard [Bruce] Springsteen recently. I was with Kit [Harington] from Game Of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played ‘Atlantic City’."
While it sounds like he has a good idea of what he wants for his next album, it doesn't sound as though he's started the recording process yet so we might have to wait a while.
Sheeran's sold-out worldwide tour still has 11 months left to go as he is set to return to Europe next summer before wrapping up in North America next November.
Whether this lo-fi set arrives in 2018, 2019 or even later, we have a feeling it'll do much better than he's expecting it to.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai
You give me life (yeah, yeah)
You help me see when I've been blind (yeah, yeah)
Even when I'm feelin' paralized, yeah (yeah, yeah)
You help me seek so I can find (yeah)
Happiness on a rainy day
[?], Awurade
If you want something for your body
[?] something for somebody
Sɛ ɔ ni hwee kra, help your brother in every way
Ye ne boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Hey, hey (yeah yeah)
Ye ne boa me wai
I am calling so leave me your hand, oh
[?] ma bo dam, oh
When i [?] for water you foh give me your champagne, oh
[?], only God [?] my pain, oh
Things be okay
And if I owe you some time [?] my brother [?]
Ye ne boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Hey, hey
Ye ne boa me wai
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?]
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?]
Hey, hey
Ye ne boa me wai
It's Fuse! Ayy! It's a worldwide movement! Killbeatz let's go!
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me (ye na boa me wai)