Ed Sheeran Doesn't Think Anyone Will Buy His Next Album

He may have only released ÷ this year but Ed Sheeran is already looking forward to his next album.

The 'Shape of You' superstar has revealed that his next album will have a 'lo-fi' sound inspired by Bruce Springsteen, who he recently discovered, and predicts it'll receive a mixed reaction.

While everything he touches turns to gold - his latest single 'Perfect' is currently Number 1 in the UK and US - Ed has said that it'll be the 'lowest-selling' album of his career. Say what?!

In a new interview with The Times, Sheeran predicts that his fourth album will be his "lowest-selling, but most loved", expecting that the new sound will divide fans.

“My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling, but most loved," he says, before explaining the very normal story of how a Game Of Thrones actor introduced him to Bruce Springsteen.

“I only heard [Bruce] Springsteen recently. I was with Kit [Harington] from Game Of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played ‘Atlantic City’."

Getty Images

While it sounds like he has a good idea of what he wants for his next album, it doesn't sound as though he's started the recording process yet so we might have to wait a while.

Sheeran's sold-out worldwide tour still has 11 months left to go as he is set to return to Europe next summer before wrapping up in North America next November.

Whether this lo-fi set arrives in 2018, 2019 or even later, we have a feeling it'll do much better than he's expecting it to.

Words: Ross McNeilage

