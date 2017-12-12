Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Think Anyone Will Buy His Next Album

The 'Perfect' hitmaker reveals surprising new sound inspired by a certain rock legend...

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 11:51

He may have only released ÷ this year but Ed Sheeran is already looking forward to his next album.

The 'Shape of You' superstar has revealed that his next album will have a 'lo-fi' sound inspired by Bruce Springsteen, who he recently discovered, and predicts it'll receive a mixed reaction.

While everything he touches turns to gold - his latest single 'Perfect' is currently Number 1 in the UK and US - Ed has said that it'll be the 'lowest-selling' album of his career. Say what?!

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

In a new interview with The Times, Sheeran predicts that his fourth album will be his "lowest-selling, but most loved", expecting that the new sound will divide fans.

“My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling, but most loved," he says, before explaining the very normal story of how a Game Of Thrones actor introduced him to Bruce Springsteen.

“I only heard [Bruce] Springsteen recently. I was with Kit [Harington] from Game Of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played ‘Atlantic City’."

Getty Images

While it sounds like he has a good idea of what he wants for his next album, it doesn't sound as though he's started the recording process yet so we might have to wait a while.

Sheeran's sold-out worldwide tour still has 11 months left to go as he is set to return to Europe next summer before wrapping up in North America next November.

Whether this lo-fi set arrives in 2018, 2019 or even later, we have a feeling it'll do much better than he's expecting it to.

Words: Ross McNeilage

