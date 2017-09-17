Ed Sheeran Forced To Cancel US Gig Over Violent Protest Fears

She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"



I met her on Grafton street right outside of the bar

She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar

She asked me what does it mean, the Gaelic ink on your arm?

Said it was one of my friend's songs, do you want to drink on?

She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun

She got Arthur on the table with Johnny riding a shotgun

Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar

Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance



You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"

With my pretty little Galway Girl

You're my pretty little Galway Girl



You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool

And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room

As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool

After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes

I never heard Carrickfergus ever sang so sweet

A capella in the bar using her feet for a beat

Oh, I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week

And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me



You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl



And now we've outstayed our welcome and it's closing time

I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine

Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine

As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night

I walked her home then she took me inside

To finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine

I swear I'm gonna put you in a song that I write

About a Galway Girl and a perfect night



She played the fiddle in an Irish band

But she fell in love with an English man

Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand

Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"

My pretty little Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

Writer(s): Liam Bradley, Eamon Murray, Damian McKee, Johnny Mcdaid, Sean Graham, Niamh Dune, Foy Vance Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com