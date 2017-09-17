Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Forced To Cancel US Gig Over Violent Protest Fears

The star was due to play in St Louis, Missouri, on Sunday night

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:13

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel a sold out gig over concerns violent protests could take place nearby.

The chart topping star was all set to perform at St Louis’ Scottrade Centre on Sunday night as his Divide World Tour continues around America.

[Getty]

But the star has pulled out of the sold out event after protests turned violent when a police officer was aquitted of first-degree murder after shooting dead African-American driver Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

Protests since Friday have turned violent – with Ed’s concert venue fearing police would not be able to protect the crowds after being redirected to deal with the protests.

"After consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel Sunday night's show,” a statement from Messina Touring Group reads.

View the lyrics

It is hoped Ed will be able to perform to the Missouri audience in the New Year.

"While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St Louis as soon as Ed's schedule will allow in 2018," the statement said.

