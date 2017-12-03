Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

Not everything is about critical validation, folks.

Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 11:53

Fans might’ve been outraged on Ed Sheeran’s behalf that he didn’t land any major nominations at the 2018 Grammys, but it turns out the singer has a pretty healthy mindset when it comes to measuring success.

For anyone who slept through the entirety of 2017, Ed dropped third album Divide back in March - and a bunch of songs from the tracklist have enjoyed incredible (and record-breaking) success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Even so, Ed only managed to swing recent nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

In an interview on Ellen’s Show Me More Show, Ed revealed that he isn’t fussed about missing out on Album of the Year or Song of the Year. "My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year, and maybe this year wasn't my year," he began. 

Copyright [Getty]

When Ellen said Shape Of You has never left her head, Ed replied: "But that's the point, that's where you win. That's where the validation comes from, where you actually see people—genuine people—enjoying the songs.

"I'd rather have, like, a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, like, 'This song affects me in this way, in a positive way,' and like, 'This song is my wedding song,' 'This song was my first kiss,' than anything else. I think that's where the validation comes."

Copyright [Getty]

What with the fact Ed has already won two Grammys before - including Song of the Year for Thinking Out Loud in 2016 - we're pretty sure he won't be losing any sleep over missing out on a nomination this time around.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Anne-Marie attends an intimate dinner hosted by Henry Holland and Andrew Nugent to celebrate the House of Holland Resort 18 collection and Bird In Hand wine collaboration at Carousel London on November 23, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming
Fuse ODG - Boa Me Ft. Ed Sheeran &amp; Mugeez - Music Video
Fuse ODG
Boa Me (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez)
Ed Sheeran - Perfect - Music Video
Ed Sheeran
Perfect
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Ed Sheeran Denies Taylor Swift's 'Dress' Is About Him Because Of This Lyric
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'
Ed Sheeran in the &#039;Perfect&#039; music video
Ed Sheeran Releases Heartbreakingly Sweet ‘Perfect’ Video
11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Might Feature An Ed Sheeran Collab

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures
Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey have discussed getting married but it won&#039;t happen for a while
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Vicky Pattison hits back at fans who criticises her on social media
Vicky Pattison Hits Back After She’s Criticised Over Sunbathing Pose On Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On What Gaz Beadle Will Be Like As A Father
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time