Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

Fans might’ve been outraged on Ed Sheeran’s behalf that he didn’t land any major nominations at the 2018 Grammys, but it turns out the singer has a pretty healthy mindset when it comes to measuring success.

For anyone who slept through the entirety of 2017, Ed dropped third album Divide back in March - and a bunch of songs from the tracklist have enjoyed incredible (and record-breaking) success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Even so, Ed only managed to swing recent nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

In an interview on Ellen’s Show Me More Show, Ed revealed that he isn’t fussed about missing out on Album of the Year or Song of the Year. "My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year, and maybe this year wasn't my year," he began.

When Ellen said Shape Of You has never left her head, Ed replied: "But that's the point, that's where you win. That's where the validation comes from, where you actually see people—genuine people—enjoying the songs.

"I'd rather have, like, a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, like, 'This song affects me in this way, in a positive way,' and like, 'This song is my wedding song,' 'This song was my first kiss,' than anything else. I think that's where the validation comes."

What with the fact Ed has already won two Grammys before - including Song of the Year for Thinking Out Loud in 2016 - we're pretty sure he won't be losing any sleep over missing out on a nomination this time around.