Ed Sheeran Has An Unexpected Celebrity Doppelganger In Isla Fisher

It’s time to stop with the Rupert Grint and Prince Harry comparisons because Ed Sheeran has found himself an unexpected doppelgänger in the form of Isla Fisher.

It might be hard to believe, but the red-haired actress has come forward to reveal a pretty long list of all the celebrities she gets mistaken for in life. And - in fairness - 99% of them make at least a ~fair~ bit of sense.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an Instagram upload, Isla has now shone a light on the fact pigs will literally fly before a Starbucks employee spells her name correctly.

Holding up a cup with Aila written on it, Isla responded: "Better than Izla, Lisa, Eyelay... Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas [Howard]. And occasionally when I haven’t shaved...Ed Sheeran."

One equally stressed-out Isla responded: "THAT IS MY LIFE IVE BEEN CALLED EVERYTHING FROM ILSA TO ISIS CAUSE NO ONE CAN PRONOUNCE IT," as another person added: "Ok that’s actually pretty funny."

Seeing as Ed already has more doppelganger's than we can keep up with, we're pretty sure he'll be cool with Isla joining the ranks of Chuckie from Rugrats and that cute baby who we can only assume is actually his secret lovechild.

Welcome to the gang, Isla.