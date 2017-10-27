Ed Sheeran Has Given Taylor Swift's Boyfriend The Official Seal Of Approval

Winning over the best friend of a love interest is a pretty major challenge, but Joe Alwyn has successfully managed to convince Ed Sheeran that he's the right guy for Taylor Swift.

The two of them have been dating on the low-key for months now, with the Shape Of You singer revealing that Joe is actually "really good dude" who happens to be super easy to hang out with.

In an interview on Capital London's Breakfast Show, Ed revealed of Joe: "He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

That was pretty much the only insight Ed gave into their relationship (boo) but follows reports that the couple are enjoying a "normal" relationship away from the paparazzi.

When rumours first broke the pair were dating, a source told US Weekly: "'They are very much in love, they have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes.

"It's very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over.

And even though the old Taylor is dead, she's apparently still a dab hand in the kitchen: "Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow."

As much as fans are interested in her private life, Ed also opened up about what we can all expect from Reputation and dropped some hints about the vibe of the album.

He revealed: "I think the songs are great .She's really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!"

Sounds like everything has slotted nicely into place for Taylor.






