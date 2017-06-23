Ed Sheeran

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

Where can we sign up to those classes?

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:03

For anyone who'd be willing to fork out a ludicrous amount of money to experience Ed Sheeran explaining his way aroung a guitar, there's one sure way to get a foot in the door: stealing Cruz Beckham's identity and grabbing a slice of that lucrative Beckham empire.

Getty

One of the probably many benefits of being the child of David and Victoria is that there's an immediate 'in' when it comes to getting that follow-up to 'If Everyday Was Christmas' in ship shape. 

"We really are genuine friends now," Ed told The Sun about his friendship with the Beckhams. “It started off when me and Cherry went out with David and Victoria. Then I went and spent a while chatting to Cruz about his music and teaching him how to write a song."

Oh. No biggie.

YouTube

Pointing out that the craziness of this scenario isn't lost on him, Ed revealed: "We live really close to each other in London. I obviously grew up loving both of them so it’s a bit surreal for me."

Too soon to start placing a bet on an Ed Sheeran ft. Cruz Beckham collab? 

 

