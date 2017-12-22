Ed Sheeran Lands the 2018 Christmas Number 1 with 'Perfect'

It's no secret that Ed Sheeran has had an incredible year. He topped the charts for 14 weeks with 'Shape of You' and released the best selling album of the year. Since its release in March this year, ÷ has sold over 2.4 million chart copies in the UK alone.

And now he's scored this year's Christmas Number 1 with help from Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli.

View the lyrics I found a love for me

Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me



'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you're holding mine



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight



Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know

He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own



We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man

And I see my future in your eyes



Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met

An angel in person, and she looks perfect



No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight Writer(s): Beyonce Knowles, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. 'PERFECT' IS REALLY THE 2017 UK CHRISTMAS NUMBER 1 SINGLE.

'Perfect' spends its third week at Number 1 and follows in the footsteps of Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye' which scored the coveted position last year. It also managed to beat out competition from himself. Eminem's new song 'River' starring Ed is Number 2.

Meanwhile, WHAM!'s 'Last Christmas' holds at Number 3 just one year after George Michael passed away, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' drops two places to Number 4 and Rita Ora rounds off the Top 5 with 'Anywhere' at Number 5.

Getty Images

Over on the albums chart is victorious. His new LP Revival not only stars features from Ed but Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Khelani and P!nk too. The album sold over a whopping 132,000 chart units in its debut week, making it already a Gold certified LP.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran drops one place to Number 2 with his record-breaking album ÷ , Sam Smith sits behind him with his brilliant sophomore record The Thrill of It All and P!nk scores the Number 4 spot with her new collection Beautiful Trauma.

Rag'n'Bone Man rounds off the Top 5 with his Number 1, Double Platinum debut album Human.

Getty Images

What an amazing list of stars. We couldn't be happier for Ed and Eminem and everyone else.

Words: Sam Prance

