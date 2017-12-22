Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Lands the 2018 Christmas Number 1 with 'Perfect'

What a year for the 'Shape of You' star...

Friday, December 22, 2017 - 18:02

It's no secret that Ed Sheeran has had an incredible year. He topped the charts for 14 weeks with 'Shape of You' and released the best selling album of the year. Since its release in March this year, ÷ has sold over 2.4 million chart copies in the UK alone.

And now he's scored this year's Christmas Number 1 with help from Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli.

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well, I found a man stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we'll share a home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds, I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand, be your girl, you'll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes

Well baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met
An angel in person, and she looks perfect

No, I don't deserve it, you look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Beyonce Knowles, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. 'PERFECT' IS REALLY THE 2017 UK CHRISTMAS NUMBER 1 SINGLE.

'Perfect' spends its third week at Number 1 and follows in the footsteps of Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye' which scored the coveted position last year. It also managed to beat out competition from himself. Eminem's new song 'River' starring Ed is Number 2.

Meanwhile, WHAM!'s 'Last Christmas' holds at Number 3 just one year after George Michael passed away, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' drops two places to Number 4 and Rita Ora rounds off the Top 5 with 'Anywhere' at Number 5. 

Getty Images

Over on the albums chart is victorious. His new LP Revival not only stars features from Ed but Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Khelani and P!nk too. The album sold over a whopping 132,000 chart units in its debut week, making it already a Gold certified LP.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran drops one place to Number 2 with his record-breaking album ÷ , Sam Smith sits behind him with his brilliant sophomore record The Thrill of It All and P!nk scores the Number 4 spot with her new collection Beautiful Trauma.

Rag'n'Bone Man rounds off the Top 5 with his Number 1, Double Platinum debut album Human.

Getty Images

What an amazing list of stars. We couldn't be happier for Ed and Eminem and everyone else.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up, to guess who will enter the charts next week.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran Lands the 2018 Christmas Number 1 with 'Perfect'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa, Stromzy and More Will Perform at the Brits 2018
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Eminem and Ed Sheeran Team Up On The Epic Collaboration 'River'
Ed Sheeran &amp; Beyonce - Perfect Duet
Ed Sheeran
Perfect Duet (With Beyoncé)
The Official UK Number 1 Singles of 2017
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2017
Ed Sheeran performs The Pogues&#039; &#039;Fairytale Of New York&#039; in BBC Radio 1&#039;s Live Lounge
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Cover 'Fairytale Of New York'
Ed Sheeran attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran Doesn't Think Anyone Will Buy His Next Album
Christmas Number 1 Contenders
Official Christmas Number 1 2017: The Contenders
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Storm to Number 1 with Their 'Perfect' Duet
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Eminem's 'Revival' Features P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and More
Taylor Swift perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Steal The Show at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball
Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks
Ed Sheeran Has An Unexpected Celebrity Doppelganger In Isla Fisher

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal