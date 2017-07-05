Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Planning 8 Mile-Style Movie Biopic

Ed's life story is coming to the big screen.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:54

Yes, you read that correctly. Ed Sheeran has apparently got one eye on a big screen version of his life story, imagining it as something along the lines of “8 Mile meets Notting Hill”. But in Ipswich. Just take our money already!

"I want to have an 8 Mile moment, but 8 Mile meets Notting Hill," said Sheeran. "Not gritty like Detroit but, like, Ipswich. I've got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven't come out so I could make a soundtrack.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has teased the prospect of a movie project, having previously suggested he has had talks with a director about bringing his dream to life. “I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love,” said the star, “and we are going to slowly but surely put something together. I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

Somebody get Richard Curtis on the phone immediately! And if you can’t wait to see Ed in action, be sure to check out the next season of Game Of Thrones, where he’s set to make a cameo appearance. 

- By George Wales @georgewales85

Best New Movies For Summer 2017

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming - New Spidey Tom Holland gets his own solo movie and it’s brilliant. It’s set in high school, is totally hilarious, just the right amount of awkward and packs appearances from Iron Man and Captain America too.
    Sony
    1 of 10
  • Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets - Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan lead alongside Rihanna in this epic sci fi adventure, with a cast as starry as its interplanetary backdrop, this is going to be a mind-blower.
    Lionsgate
    2 of 10
  • Baby Driver - If you like high speed car stunts, you’ll love this. Ansel Elgort is Baby: a talented getaway driver out on one last crime heist. Every stunt is set to a killer soundtrack you’ll be streaming all the way home.
    Sony
    3 of 10
  • Dunkirk - If there’s a cinema event of the summer, it’s got to be Harry Styles starring in his first blockbuster! This World War II epic from Christopher Nolan, the director of Inception, is bound to be breath-taking.
    Warner Bros.
    4 of 10
  • Rough Night - A night out gets CHAOTIC AF when a hen party goes horribly wrong in this dark comedy. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Jillian Bell make up the bachelorette squad bringing the LOLs.
    Sony
    5 of 10
  • Cars 3 - A family-friendly trip to the cinema this summer has got to mean Cars 3. Old fave Lightning McQueen returns for the sequel – but this time he’s up against a shiny new rival, Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.
    Disney Pixar
    6 of 10
  • It Comes At Night - If nothing gets your hyped like spine-tingling horror, you’re going to want to get your horror buddies together for this one Overrun by zombies, two families try to survive in a house in the woods. Eek!
    A24
    7 of 10
  • Everything, Everything - When a girl who is too ill to leave the house starts to fall in love with her neighbour, she’s ready to risk everything to have a perfect day with him. Starring Nick Robinson and Amandla Stenberg, this cute romance will have you i
    Warner Bros
    8 of 10
  • Atomic Blonde - It’s high octane action in this stylish spy thriller from the director who also brought you John Wick. Charlize Theron kicking serious ass has got us hooked already.
    Universal
    9 of 10
  • Transformers: The Last Knight - Humans are at war with Transformers in the latest instalment of the mega franchise and tbh we don't fancy our chances. Mark Wahlberg is joined this time by Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner and Anthony Hopkins.
    Paramount
    10 of 10

