Ed Sheeran Planning 8 Mile-Style Movie Biopic

Yes, you read that correctly. Ed Sheeran has apparently got one eye on a big screen version of his life story, imagining it as something along the lines of “8 Mile meets Notting Hill”. But in Ipswich. Just take our money already!

"I want to have an 8 Mile moment, but 8 Mile meets Notting Hill," said Sheeran. "Not gritty like Detroit but, like, Ipswich. I've got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven't come out so I could make a soundtrack.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has teased the prospect of a movie project, having previously suggested he has had talks with a director about bringing his dream to life. “I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love,” said the star, “and we are going to slowly but surely put something together. I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

Somebody get Richard Curtis on the phone immediately! And if you can’t wait to see Ed in action, be sure to check out the next season of Game Of Thrones, where he’s set to make a cameo appearance.

