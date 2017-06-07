Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic

But at the same time it also makes us a feel a little bit sick…

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 12:26

Ed Sheeran has finally answered our prayers and appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, yay!

And while it’s all very exciting and wonderful when they sing a load of Ed’s hits, the real highlight is when the singer puts 55 Malteasers in his mouth.

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

No, it’s probably not possible for us mere mortals to try this at home.

Ed also chatted about the fact that he still does’t own a mobile phone, instead choosing to communicate only via email.

"I'd wake up every morning and there'd be like 50 messages, and none of them would say 'hey how are you'," he said of what it was like when he did have one.

"It'd be like 'can I have this, can you lend me this, can you do this, can I get this', and it was fine at the beginning and it just got really, really draining by the end of it."

But anyway back to those Maltasers…

