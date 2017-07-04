Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter As He Claims It's Just 'People Saying Mean Things'

Catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly need right now ^^^

Ed Sheeran just hasn’t got the space in his life for Twitter right now, as he admits he’s quit the social media site because it’s gotten all too negative for him.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” he recently told The Sun.

Though you’ll still find his feed fully functioning, with it instead now linked to his Instagram account and not a recent real life tweet in sight.

Ed continued to explain: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.

“The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

This comes after Ed recently headlined Glastonbury with his infamous loop pedal set, only for people to question whether he was really doing it all live.

He even took to Twitter to explain to those not in the know that it clearly wasn’t a backing track.

Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 26, 2017

Honestly, why can’t we all just agree to only say nice things about Ed from now on? Cool.