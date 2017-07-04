Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter As He Claims It's Just 'People Saying Mean Things'

But why would anyone say anything mean about Ed?

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 08:52

Catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly need right now ^^^

Ed Sheeran just hasn’t got the space in his life for Twitter right now, as he admits he’s quit the social media site because it’s gotten all too negative for him.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” he recently told The Sun.

Though you’ll still find his feed fully functioning, with it instead now linked to his Instagram account and not a recent real life tweet in sight.

Ed continued to explain: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.

“The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

This comes after Ed recently headlined Glastonbury with his infamous loop pedal set, only for people to question whether he was really doing it all live.

He even took to Twitter to explain to those not in the know that it clearly wasn’t a backing track.

Honestly, why can’t we all just agree to only say nice things about Ed from now on? Cool.

Latest News

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter As He Claims It's Just 'People Saying Mean Things'

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Grime Stars Turn Out In Force For A Special Night In Tottenham

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter As He Claims It's Just 'People Saying Mean Things'

Vidiots

Vidiots Sneak Peek | Ed Sheeran 'Shape Of You', Britney Spears 'Oops!... I Did It Again'

Cole Sprouse Just Reminded Us That Ed Sheeran And KJ Apa Were Once In A TV Show Together

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

See Ed Sheeran Confess His Love for Val From Bake Off In Incredible Video

Celebrity

Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Need To Defend Taylor Swift From Katy Perry

Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic

Celebrity

Ed Sheeran Isn't Engaged To Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, Actually

Music

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Celebrity

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Music

Kasabian Put An End To Ed Sheeran's Album Chart Domination With 'For Crying Out Loud'!

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

I.Marlene King Revealed The Identity Of A.D. Years Ago And Pretty Little Liars Fans Everywhere Missed It

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza