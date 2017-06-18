Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Need To Defend Taylor Swift From Katy Perry

Ed Sheeran has found himself awkwardly thrust into the middle of the on-going Taylor Swift/Katy Perry feud.

The chart topping British singer has collaborated with The Swift in the past.

However he has handled a question about Taylor’s Katy bashing song Bad Blood and Katy’s Taylor bashing tune Swish Swish with surprising diplomacy.

Speaking to People magazine, Ed said he doesn’t think he needs to defend Taylor over the music diss tracks.

"I don't think she needs that at all," he said.

And indeed Ed explained his views on diss tracks in general, saying: "I don't think feud songs are a hot thing – there's always been beef songs. It's mainly been like Carly Simon."

Ed seems to be addressing Carly Simon here who recently confirmed her iconic tune You’re So Vain is about film director and serial womanizer Warren Beatty.

Meanwhile, Katy last week appeared to offer an olive branch to Taylor during a chat with Ariana Huffington.

"I love her, and I want the best for her," Katy said.

"And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we – both her and I – can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this',” she added.

