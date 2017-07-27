Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx and More All Receive 2017 Mercury Prize Nominations

Sampha, J-Hus and Alt J also feature...

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:39

The Mercury Prize Nominations have finally been announced and we're excited to say that a lot of our faves feature.

British music heavyweights such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and The xx have all received nominations for the prestigious award alongside the likes of more indie and alternative acts such as The Big Moon, Blossoms and Dinosaur. Not to mention critically acclaimed artists such as Sampha, J-Hus and Alt J are all included in the shortlist. It's going to be quite the race!

[Getty]

The Mercury Prize is an annual award that seeks to celebrate the best album of the year from the UK and Ireland. The exact properties that go into selecting it are unknown but, while commercial success is considered, critical acclaim is put first.

Past winners have included Skepta's Konnichiwa, James Blake's Overgrown and Speech Debelle's Speech Therapy.

The xx have won the award before for their debut album xx. Most of nominees, however, have never been nominated for it. ÷ is actually Ed Sheeran's first album to be shortlisted for the award in spite of the massive success of his previous work. Will it be third time lucky for the 'Castle on the Hill' star or will his 'Shape of You' collaborator, Stormzy, beat him to the title?

This year's Mercury Prize judging panel includes Jessie Ware, Ella Eyre, Marcus Mumford and Lianne La Havas. The winner of the prize will be announced at a ceremony at the Apollo Hammersmith on September 14th and receive £25,000 for the award.

Who would you like to see win?

The Mercury Prize 2017 Shortlist

Alt-J - Relaxer
The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
Blossoms - Blossoms
Loyle Carner - Yesterday’s Gone
Dinosaur - Together, As One
Glass Animals - How to Be a Human Being
J Hus - Common Sense
Sampha - Process
Ed Sheeran - ÷
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos
The xx - I See You

