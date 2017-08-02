Ed Sheeran Takes Us to Ghana in Surprise 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' Video

Ed Sheeran has just released a brand new music video!

After taking a little time away from ÷ promotion, the 'Galway Girl' hitmaker is ready to release a new visual for the multiplatinum album and we're pleased to say that that it is for the incredible 'Bibia Be Ye Ye'. Seriously this one is a song of the summer.

The video doesn't feature Ed but that doesn't make it any less great.

Set in Ghana, 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' puts their culture in the spotlight: the music, the food, the people. The music video was directed by Gyo Gyimah and it is easily up there with some of Ed's best work. The visual will have you smiling and up on your feet.

Having recently left Twitter, Ed took to Instagram to write about the video.

He opens the post by saying that he watned to create a 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' video for "summer".

Ed goes on to divulge that he "visited Ghana last year to make music with @fuseodg and @killbeatzgh, and whilst there was exposed to such wonderful culture, food, music and scenery." Ed co-wrote 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' with Fuse ODG. The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker then adds "Me and Fuse wanted to showcase all of these things in a music video to show off the beauty of it."

We think that the two of them do this pretty well.

[Getty]

Unfortunately 'Bibia Be Ye Ye' is not an official single. Ed writes: "This isn't a single, but it's the summer, and why not have a summer song come out with a feel good video for people to enjoy." Actually we're not so sad that it's not a single anymore.

Besides, with this video, it may turn out to be a hit regardless.