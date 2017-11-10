Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'

The 'Antenna' star is back! With superstar company this time...

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 11:50

We did not see this one coming!

Fuse ODG returns to the industry on this fine Friday with a breezy banger more laidback than his past hits but with an added dose of A-list on the chorus.

Ed Sheeran has joined forces with the one and only 'Dangerous Love' rapper for his brand new single 'Boa Me', also featuring Mugeez.

View the lyrics
Stand up like a soldier, baby
Yeah, I know you built like that
Gun it like a holster, baby
Show dem say you wicked like that

We live where the war is raging
Chasing our crazy dreams
Hoping that the bridge won't cave in
Tonight we let it all go free

Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Mash it up, hot step in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock, rock, rock, rock

Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Mash it up, hot step in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me light it up

(Light it up)
(Light it up)
(Light it up)

Show them you're flames to the fire
It's written like your name on a flyer
They wanna tame your desire
But you light it up, now your aims getting higher

I dey wait for Messiah
But until that day I'mma rise up high
I put my light in the air
I wanna see everywhere

One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
I know say I'm bound to be next like my neighbour

One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
One, two, three, everybody, go!
Light it up

(Light it up, light it up)
(Light it up)
(Light it up)

One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
I know say I'm bound to be next like my neighbour

One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people (light us up)
Set it, set it, set it, set it, set it, set it, set it
Ablaze

(Light it up)

Set it ablaze like a candle wick
Hotter, hotter, hotter, hotter, hotter
Yeah, light it up
Writer(s): Nana Richard Abiona, David Malcolm, T-Baby, Thomas Pentz, PHILIP MECKSEPER, Sidney Swift, NAILAH THORBOURNE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Boa Me' sees Sheeran take on chorus duties, with his trademark dreamy vocals impressively complimenting the feel-good beach banger just fine.

Fuse ODG's energy is as warm and buoyant as we remembered. We might be bias but his voice can lift anyone's mood instantly, no? Fuse-O is the best.

The new single is expected to be the lead single from the Afrobeats king's second album, the follow-up to the brilliant T.I.N.A, which gave him four Top 10 singles.

Copyright [Getty]

Elsewhere on the New Music Friday playlist, Ed Sheeran makes a solo appearance with a brand new acoustic version of his current single 'Perfect'.

The superstar released the unbelievably adorable video yesterday, which is a total Christmas fairytale romance and might take the song to the top of the charts this winter.

Before you check it out (if you somehow haven't seen it already), bask in Fuse-O's glorious return below...

Boa Me (feat. Ed Sheeran & Mugeez)

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH ED SHEERAN'S '

View the lyrics
She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"

I met her on Grafton street right outside of the bar
She shared a cigarette with me while her brother played the guitar
She asked me what does it mean, the Gaelic ink on your arm?
Said it was one of my friend's songs, do you want to drink on?
She took Jamie as a chaser, Jack for the fun
She got Arthur on the table with Johnny riding a shotgun
Chatted some more, one more drink at the bar
Then put Van on the jukebox, got up to dance

You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"
With my pretty little Galway Girl
You're my pretty little Galway Girl

You know she beat me at darts and then she beat me at pool
And then she kissed me like there was nobody else in the room
As last orders were called was when she stood on the stool
After dancing to Cèilidh singing to trad tunes
I never heard Carrickfergus ever sang so sweet
A capella in the bar using her feet for a beat
Oh, I could have that voice playing on repeat for a week
And in this packed out room swear she was singing to me

You know, she played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl

And now we've outstayed our welcome and it's closing time
I was holding her hand, her hand was holding mine
Our coats both smell of smoke, whisky and wine
As we fill up our lungs with the cold air of the night
I walked her home then she took me inside
To finish some Doritos and another bottle of wine
I swear I'm gonna put you in a song that I write
About a Galway Girl and a perfect night

She played the fiddle in an Irish band
But she fell in love with an English man
Kissed her on the neck and then I took her by the hand
Said, "Baby, I just want to dance"
My pretty little Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
My, my, my, my, my, my, my Galway Girl
Writer(s): Liam Bradley, Eamon Murray, Damian McKee, Johnny Mcdaid, Sean Graham, Niamh Dune, Foy Vance Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

