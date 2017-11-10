Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'
The 'Antenna' star is back! With superstar company this time...
We did not see this one coming!
Fuse ODG returns to the industry on this fine Friday with a breezy banger more laidback than his past hits but with an added dose of A-list on the chorus.
Ed Sheeran has joined forces with the one and only 'Dangerous Love' rapper for his brand new single 'Boa Me', also featuring Mugeez.
Yeah, I know you built like that
Gun it like a holster, baby
Show dem say you wicked like that
We live where the war is raging
Chasing our crazy dreams
Hoping that the bridge won't cave in
Tonight we let it all go free
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Mash it up, hot step in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock, rock, rock, rock
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me rock in a dance
Mash it up, hot step in a dance
Gimme the ting and make me light it up
(Light it up)
(Light it up)
(Light it up)
Show them you're flames to the fire
It's written like your name on a flyer
They wanna tame your desire
But you light it up, now your aims getting higher
I dey wait for Messiah
But until that day I'mma rise up high
I put my light in the air
I wanna see everywhere
One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
I know say I'm bound to be next like my neighbour
One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
One, two, three, everybody, go!
Light it up
(Light it up, light it up)
(Light it up)
(Light it up)
One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people
I know say I'm bound to be next like my neighbour
One by one, let me see you
Two by two for the sequel
Three by three for my people (light us up)
Set it, set it, set it, set it, set it, set it, set it
Ablaze
(Light it up)
Set it ablaze like a candle wick
Hotter, hotter, hotter, hotter, hotter
Yeah, light it up
'Boa Me' sees Sheeran take on chorus duties, with his trademark dreamy vocals impressively complimenting the feel-good beach banger just fine.
Fuse ODG's energy is as warm and buoyant as we remembered. We might be bias but his voice can lift anyone's mood instantly, no? Fuse-O is the best.
The new single is expected to be the lead single from the Afrobeats king's second album, the follow-up to the brilliant T.I.N.A, which gave him four Top 10 singles.
Elsewhere on the New Music Friday playlist, Ed Sheeran makes a solo appearance with a brand new acoustic version of his current single 'Perfect'.
The superstar released the unbelievably adorable video yesterday, which is a total Christmas fairytale romance and might take the song to the top of the charts this winter.
Before you check it out (if you somehow haven't seen it already), bask in Fuse-O's glorious return below...
Words: Ross McNeilage
