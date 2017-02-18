Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Leaked riders usually contain outlandish demands, Ed Sheeran just wants a bottle of squash

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 17:24

Ed Sheeran's rep for being one of the nicest men in pop is only going to continue to grow after his rider for this weekend’s Glastonbury festival has been leaked. 

Seriously, we cannot even deal right now because it’s just all too cute! 

So, what exactly has Ed asked for backstage? The finest champagne money can buy? A selection of Victoria’s Secret models each with a bowl containing M&Ms separated by colour? 

Here's a picture of me with a taco and another margarita #mexico #believe #achieve #wot

Here's a picture of me with a taco and another margarita #mexico #believe #achieve #wot

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

According to The NME he - probably very politely -  requested the following, “A bottle of Robinsons Squash, a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a six-pack of Diet Coke, a six-pack of Fanta Orange, a six-pack of Sprite and a jar of Manuka Honey.”

It’s important to stay hydrated before and after a big performance, so that's a very sensible list. But we have to imagine that there is also some beer on his rider because we know he likes it.

Spent my birthday in Austria with beer and fried stuff, yep yep yep

Spent my birthday in Austria with beer and fried stuff, yep yep yep

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Anyway, someone with a calculator has actually totted up that the leaked items from his rider cost the grand sum of £57.31, which has to mean that Ed is not only the most low maintenance pop star, but also the least expensive. 

