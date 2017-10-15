Ed Sheeran

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

We've heard of people buying crazy things when drunk but this takes it to a whole new level

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 14:45

We probably all know people who have bought crazy things while drunk.

Those shoes that looked amazing through the haze of numerous glasses of wine, or those plane tickets you can’t really afford but it didn’t matter after many, many, pints of beer.

Copyright [Getty]

But Ed Sheeran may have outbid everyone in the craziest drunk purchase department - buying an entire restaurant after one too many.

“I did it because I liked it. I said to them: ‘This is so good, can I open one up?’ And I did,” he told The Sun on Sunday as he explained his extreme purchase.

“I don’t really like to talk about business, but I ate somewhere, it was really good, so I opened one up,” he revealed.

[Getty]

“I did eat a lot in my year off,” he added - suggesting his mystery restaurant may have been where he spent most of his time between his Times and Divide albums.

Thanks for making our impulse purchases seem a lot more reasonable in compairson, Ed!

WATCH! Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER

Latest News

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Shared A Bonkers Story About Being In A Lift With Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her Terrifying Cancer Scare From When She Was A Child

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

#TOWIE

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Chris Hughes wants marriage and babies with Love Island Girlfriend Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

New Stranger Things series 2 trailer is totally epic

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks
Celebrity

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

Little Mix
Music

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

Ed Sheeran

Perfect (Lyric Video)

Ed Sheeran's Picked His Next Single From 'Divide' & You Can Watch The Lyric Video Now

Why Artists Like Ed Sheeran And Jessie Ware Have Been Performing In People's Living Rooms

A Japanese Island Full Of Cats Is Trying To Entice Ed Sheeran

Celebrity

Ed Sheeran Forced To Cancel US Gig Over Violent Protest Fears

Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran Release Surprise Duet Version of 'Your Song'

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

Ed Sheeran

Shape of You/XO Tour Llif3 (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

Taylor Swift has deleted all her social media posts and fans think a new album is coming
Celebrity

Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Music

Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With Ed Sheeran Duet At Concert

Trending Articles

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Celebrity

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark