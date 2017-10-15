You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

We probably all know people who have bought crazy things while drunk.

Those shoes that looked amazing through the haze of numerous glasses of wine, or those plane tickets you can’t really afford but it didn’t matter after many, many, pints of beer.

Copyright [Getty]

But Ed Sheeran may have outbid everyone in the craziest drunk purchase department - buying an entire restaurant after one too many.

“I did it because I liked it. I said to them: ‘This is so good, can I open one up?’ And I did,” he told The Sun on Sunday as he explained his extreme purchase.

“I don’t really like to talk about business, but I ate somewhere, it was really good, so I opened one up,” he revealed.

[Getty]

“I did eat a lot in my year off,” he added - suggesting his mystery restaurant may have been where he spent most of his time between his Times and Divide albums.

Thanks for making our impulse purchases seem a lot more reasonable in compairson, Ed!

