A Second Woman Accuses Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

Ed Westwick has been accused of sexual assault by a second woman after former actress Aurélie Wynn has come forward to claim that the Gossip Girl star raped her in 2014.

The allegations come just days after actress Kristina Cohen claimed that she was assaulted by the actor following a gathering at his house, writing on Facebook that she was "scared as hell" to go public with the claims.

At the time, Ed issued a statement denying the allegations, saying that he has never forced himself "in any manner, on any woman."

Aurelie Wynn has now published a Facebook post claiming that she was raped by the actor in the same year after being invited to his rented apartment. "I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight.

"I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny," she wrote. "When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out."

Wynn continued: "I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, [Glee actor] Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.

"My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be 'that girl' and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame."

For his part, Westwick has since taken to Instagram to refute both claims and described the allegations as being "provably untrue."

"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," he stated.

"I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."